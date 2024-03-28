Brockhaus Technologies AG: Sustaining Dynamic & Profitable Growth Through 2024-2025
Brockhaus Technologies AG experienced a stellar financial year in 2023, boasting a 31% surge in organic revenue growth and a 41% improvement in adjusted pro forma EBITDA.
- Brockhaus Technologies AG reported a 31% increase in organic revenue growth in 2023, reaching €186.6 million.
- The company's adjusted pro forma EBITDA improved by 41% to €67.0 million, with a margin of 35.9%.
- Brockhaus' Bikeleasing segment increased the number of brokered company bikes by 28% to around 151,000 and grew its corporate customer base by around 14,000 to approximately 60,000.
- Despite significant investments in 2023, the company maintains high financial reserves of €53.7 million for future growth initiatives.
- Brockhaus plans to pay its first dividend of €0.22 per share for the financial year 2023.
- The company expects further profitable growth for 2024 and 2025, with revenue projected to increase to a range from €220 to €240 million and adjusted EBITDA from €80 to €90 million in 2024.
