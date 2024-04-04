Rubean AG Skyrockets with 5x Revenue Boost in Q1 2024
Experiencing a staggering 500% surge in Q1 2024, Rubean AG's turnover soared to EUR 493,000, bolstered by new partnerships and strategic alliances, and cost-cutting measures.
- Rubean AG's turnover increased by 500% in the first quarter of 2024, reaching EUR 493,000 compared to EUR 98,000 in the first quarter of 2023.
- The company acquired new customers and business partners in various regions and sectors, including a strategic alliance with the global payment network Discover and Global Payments in conjunction with a major German bank.
- Geopost's Spanish subsidiary, SEUR, signed a contract with Rubean to equip thousands of devices with the Rubean solution in the second quarter of 2024.
- Rubean implemented cost-cutting measures that led to savings of around 10 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period in the previous year.
- The company expects revenue to increase by more than 100 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, with annual sales targets of € 2.2 million to € 2.5 million.
- Rubean AG is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers, and merchants, including the mobile softPOS solution PhonePOS.
+7,63 %
+5,83 %
-9,29 %
-7,97 %
+0,79 %
-43,05 %
-43,05 %
-43,05 %
-43,05 %
ISIN:DE0005120802WKN:512080
Lesen Sie auch
Impactmeldung! Den nächsten 300%-Move nicht wieder verpassen!? – Heute Ad-hoc
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte