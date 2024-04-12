Formycon AG published preliminary figures for the 2023 financial year and provided guidance for the 2024 financial year.

For 2023, the company expects EBITDA to be around EUR 1.5 million, a consolidated net result of around EUR 75.8 million, and working capital to be around EUR 38.9 million.

The revenue for 2023 is expected to be around EUR 77.7 million, within the forecasted range of EUR 75 million and EUR 85 million.

For 2024, the company expects revenues of between EUR 55 million and EUR 65 million, EBITDA of between EUR -15 million and EUR -25 million, and working capital to be between EUR 10 million and EUR 20 million.

The company will use Adjusted EBITDA as a new key performance indicator in future financial reporting instead of the net result.

The final figures and the annual report for the 2023 financial year will be published on 25 April 2024.

The price of Formycon at the time of the news was 46,40EUR and was down -0,05 % compared with the previous day.

