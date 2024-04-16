Ad Pepper Media International Reveals Q1 2024 Results: Key Highlights
Ad pepper media International N.V. has unveiled its Q1 2024 financial results, revealing a promising growth trajectory with a 6% surge in gross sales and a 2% rise in revenue.
- ad pepper media International N.V. released its Q1 2024 results.
- The company generated gross sales of EUR 20,772k, a 6% increase from Q1 2023.
- Revenue for Q1 2024 was EUR 5,176k, a 2% increase from the same period in 2023.
- The Webgains segment generated revenue of EUR 2,957k, ad agents achieved revenue of EUR 1,756k, and the ad pepper segment reached EUR 463k.
- Group EBITDA improved to EUR 221k in Q1 2024, from EUR -328k in Q1 2023.
- The report for the first quarter of 2024 will be published on 24 May 2024.
