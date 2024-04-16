ad pepper media International N.V. released its Q1 2024 results.

The company generated gross sales of EUR 20,772k, a 6% increase from Q1 2023.

Revenue for Q1 2024 was EUR 5,176k, a 2% increase from the same period in 2023.

The Webgains segment generated revenue of EUR 2,957k, ad agents achieved revenue of EUR 1,756k, and the ad pepper segment reached EUR 463k.

Group EBITDA improved to EUR 221k in Q1 2024, from EUR -328k in Q1 2023.

The report for the first quarter of 2024 will be published on 24 May 2024.

The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 2,2100EUR and was up +0,45 % compared with the previous day.






