Eckert & Ziegler SE reported a significant increase in sales and earnings for Q1 2024 compared to the previous year.

Sales for Q1 2024 were EUR 67.6 million, up from EUR 57.9 million in the previous year.

EBIT before special items for Q1 2024 was EUR 15.0 million, up from EUR 10.7 million in the previous year.

Net income for Q1 2024 was EUR 8.5 million, up from EUR 4.7 million in the previous year.

The company confirmed its 2024 annual forecast, expecting sales of just under EUR 265 million and EBIT before special items of around EUR 50 million.

The complete figures for the first quarter of 2024 will be published on May 14, 2024.

The price of Eckert & Ziegler at the time of the news was 36,90EUR and was down -0,91 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,02EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,33 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.152,24PKT (+0,55 %).





