HYPOPORT SE Achieves Double-Digit Revenue & EBIT Growth in Q1 2024
Kicking off Q1 2024 with a bang, Hypoport SE has reported impressive double-digit growth in both revenue and EBIT, primarily driven by a surge in private property financing.
Foto: Hypoport SE
- Hypoport SE reports double-digit percentage growth in revenue and EBIT for Q1 2024
- Revenue for Q1 2024 increased by 15% to €107 million, compared to €94 million in Q1 2023
- EBIT for Q1 2024 is approximately €4.3 million, a significant increase from €0.8 million in Q1 2023
- The increase in revenue and EBIT is primarily due to improved business development in private property financing
- Detailed results for Q1 2024 will be published as planned on Monday, 6 May 2024
- Hypoport SE is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) with the stock exchange symbol HYQ.
