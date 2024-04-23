Hypoport SE reports double-digit percentage growth in revenue and EBIT for Q1 2024

Revenue for Q1 2024 increased by 15% to €107 million, compared to €94 million in Q1 2023

EBIT for Q1 2024 is approximately €4.3 million, a significant increase from €0.8 million in Q1 2023

The increase in revenue and EBIT is primarily due to improved business development in private property financing

Detailed results for Q1 2024 will be published as planned on Monday, 6 May 2024

Hypoport SE is listed on the Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) with the stock exchange symbol HYQ.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at HYPOPORT is on 06.05.2024.

The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 242,00EUR and was up +1,17 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 243,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,74 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.153,60PKT (+0,56 %).





