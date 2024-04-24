    checkAd

    u-blox AG has reported a significant drop in Q1 2024 revenue, down to CHF 56.0 million from CHF 165.8 million in the same period the previous year, with a particularly sharp decline in the connectivity business.

    • u-blox AG reported a revenue of CHF 56.0 million in Q1 2024, a significant decrease from CHF 165.8 million in the same period in 2023.
    • The decline in revenue was similar across all regions and markets, with a stronger decline in the connectivity business.
    • The company's EBIT declined to CHF -20.4 million from CHF 28.1 million in Q1 2023, and EBIT (adjusted) declined to CHF -18.6 million from CHF 29.8 million one year earlier.
    • The weak performance in Q1 2024 was attributed to high inventory levels at customers, accentuated by contractual deliveries in Q4 2023.
    • Despite the weak Q1 2024 results, u-blox expects a sequential recovery over the next quarters and remains positive about its long-term development prospects.
    • For Q2 2024, u-blox expects a revenue of CHF 55-65 million and an EBIT margin (adjusted) of -35% to -25%.

