Q1 2024 Trading Update: u-blox Reveals Stellar Performance
u-blox AG has reported a significant drop in Q1 2024 revenue, down to CHF 56.0 million from CHF 165.8 million in the same period the previous year, with a particularly sharp decline in the connectivity business.
- u-blox AG reported a revenue of CHF 56.0 million in Q1 2024, a significant decrease from CHF 165.8 million in the same period in 2023.
- The decline in revenue was similar across all regions and markets, with a stronger decline in the connectivity business.
- The company's EBIT declined to CHF -20.4 million from CHF 28.1 million in Q1 2023, and EBIT (adjusted) declined to CHF -18.6 million from CHF 29.8 million one year earlier.
- The weak performance in Q1 2024 was attributed to high inventory levels at customers, accentuated by contractual deliveries in Q4 2023.
- Despite the weak Q1 2024 results, u-blox expects a sequential recovery over the next quarters and remains positive about its long-term development prospects.
- For Q2 2024, u-blox expects a revenue of CHF 55-65 million and an EBIT margin (adjusted) of -35% to -25%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at u-blox Holding is on 24.04.2024.
ISIN:CH0033361673WKN:A0M2K9
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
