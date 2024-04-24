Cherry SE Announces Asset Impairment for 2023, No Impact on EBITDA or 2024 Forecast
Cherry SE, a leading global technology company, has announced an asset impairment for 2023, primarily related to goodwill, amounting to approximately EUR 96 million. This strategic adjustment, which does not affect the company's preliminary adjusted 2023 EBITDA, cash flow position, or 2024 forecast, is aimed at enhancing competitiveness and future viability.
Foto: Cherry SE
- Cherry SE recognizes asset impairment for 2023, mainly on goodwill, totaling approximately EUR 96 million
- The impairment does not impact preliminary adjusted 2023 EBITDA and cash flow position, as well as the forecast for the 2024 financial year
- The adjustment reflects corrections in the 2023 last quarter results and planning for 2024, aligning the company for competitiveness and future viability
- The impairment reduces the consolidated operating result (EBIT*) for the 2023 financial year by the same amount
- The impairment is a non-cash item and does not impact key performance indicators revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin*
- Notifying person: Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Management Board
The next important date, Business Report 2023, at Cherry is on 25.04.2024.
The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 1,9630EUR and was down -3,75 % compared with the previous day.
3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,9500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,66 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A3CRRN9WKN:A3CRRN
