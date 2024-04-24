Cherry SE recognizes asset impairment for 2023, mainly on goodwill, totaling approximately EUR 96 million

The impairment does not impact preliminary adjusted 2023 EBITDA and cash flow position, as well as the forecast for the 2024 financial year

The adjustment reflects corrections in the 2023 last quarter results and planning for 2024, aligning the company for competitiveness and future viability

The impairment reduces the consolidated operating result (EBIT*) for the 2023 financial year by the same amount

The impairment is a non-cash item and does not impact key performance indicators revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin*

Notifying person: Oliver Kaltner, Chairman of the Management Board

The next important date, Business Report 2023, at Cherry is on 25.04.2024.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 1,9630EUR and was down -3,75 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,9500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,66 % since publication.





