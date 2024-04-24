Highlight Event and Entertainment's 2023 Annual Report: Stable Financial Performance
Despite facing production-related challenges in the Film segment, HLEE Group maintained stability in its 2023 financial performance, reporting consolidated sales of CHF 421.4 million.
- HLEE Group reported stable results for the 2023 financial year with consolidated sales of CHF 421.4 million, down from CHF 524.0 million the previous year due to production-related factors in the Film segment.
- The company's EBIT was CHF -3.5 million due to foreign currency effects, compared to CHF -1.3 million the previous year.
- The consolidated net result for the period improved from CHF -21.1 million to CHF -20.1 million.
- The equity ratio rose to 29.4% as a result of a capital increase, up from 28.2% the previous year. Consolidated total assets amounted to CHF 790.5 million, down from CHF 819.9 million the previous year.
- The company released ten movies in German theaters in 2023, all of which made it into the top 20 most successful movies released in Germany that year.
- Peter von Büren, the long-standing CFO of HLEE, will retire from the management team on June 30, 2024, and will be succeeded by Hasan Dilsiz, the former long-standing Director of Group Finance, effective from July 1, 2024.
