ENDOR AG Initiates Financial Restructuring Process Following Extension of Bridging Loans till 2024
Endor AG, a leading developer and marketer of high-quality input devices for racing simulations, has initiated a financial restructuring process. The company is considering various options, including equity capital injection and investor entry, as it extends its bridging loans until June 2024.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Endor AG extended bridging loans until June 30, 2024 - Investor process for financial restructuring initiated - Recapitalization process in coordination with financing banks - Examining various options based on investors' offers - Injection of equity capital through capital increases and investor entry considered - Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices for racing simulations under the FANATEC brand
- Matthias Kosch is the CFO of Endor AG
- Endor AG sells products primarily via e-commerce to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia, and Japan
- Contact for Investor Relations: Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222, E-Mail: ir@endor.ag
- Press and investor enquiries can be directed to Vera Müller at ir@endor.ag
- Endor AG is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, and Stuttgart
- ISIN: DE0005491666, WKN: 549166
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte