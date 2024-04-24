    checkAd

    Endor AG, a leading developer and marketer of high-quality input devices for racing simulations, has initiated a financial restructuring process. The company is considering various options, including equity capital injection and investor entry, as it extends its bridging loans until June 2024.

    • Endor AG extended bridging loans until June 30, 2024 - Investor process for financial restructuring initiated - Recapitalization process in coordination with financing banks - Examining various options based on investors' offers - Injection of equity capital through capital increases and investor entry considered - Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices for racing simulations under the FANATEC brand
    • Matthias Kosch is the CFO of Endor AG
    • Endor AG sells products primarily via e-commerce to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia, and Japan
    • Contact for Investor Relations: Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222, E-Mail: ir@endor.ag
    • Press and investor enquiries can be directed to Vera Müller at ir@endor.ag
    • Endor AG is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, and Stuttgart
    • ISIN: DE0005491666, WKN: 549166



