    checkAd

     101  0 Kommentare Year Kicks Off with a Powerful Start

    Kicking off 2024 on a high note, Holcim Group Services Ltd announces robust net sales of CHF 5,586 million, marking a 3.4% uptick in local currency. The firm also reports a significant surge in recurring EBIT, underlining its profitable growth trajectory.

    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Holcim Group Services Ltd reports a strong start to 2024 with net sales of CHF 5,586 million, a 3.4% increase in local currency.
    • The company sees over-proportional growth in recurring EBIT of 17.1% in local currency and 7.8% in Swiss franc.
    • The company continues its profitable growth in 2024 with recurring EBIT margin expansion of 0.9 percentage points.
    • Solutions & Products contribute significantly to the company's performance, with roofing sales up 67% in local currency.
    • The company continues its M&A execution with five acquisitions and four divestments.
    • Holcim confirms its guidance for 2024.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Holcim is on 25.04.2024.


    Lesen Sie auch

    Holcim

    -1,01 %
    -0,55 %
    -3,60 %
    +18,37 %
    +32,18 %
    +56,25 %
    +74,57 %
    +31,14 %
    +119,48 %
    ISIN:CH0012214059WKN:869898





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Year Kicks Off with a Powerful Start Kicking off 2024 on a high note, Holcim Group Services Ltd announces robust net sales of CHF 5,586 million, marking a 3.4% uptick in local currency. The firm also reports a significant surge in recurring EBIT, underlining its profitable growth …

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer