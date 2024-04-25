Year Kicks Off with a Powerful Start
Kicking off 2024 on a high note, Holcim Group Services Ltd announces robust net sales of CHF 5,586 million, marking a 3.4% uptick in local currency. The firm also reports a significant surge in recurring EBIT, underlining its profitable growth trajectory.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Holcim Group Services Ltd reports a strong start to 2024 with net sales of CHF 5,586 million, a 3.4% increase in local currency.
- The company sees over-proportional growth in recurring EBIT of 17.1% in local currency and 7.8% in Swiss franc.
- The company continues its profitable growth in 2024 with recurring EBIT margin expansion of 0.9 percentage points.
- Solutions & Products contribute significantly to the company's performance, with roofing sales up 67% in local currency.
- The company continues its M&A execution with five acquisitions and four divestments.
- Holcim confirms its guidance for 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Holcim is on 25.04.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
-1,01 %
-0,55 %
-3,60 %
+18,37 %
+32,18 %
+56,25 %
+74,57 %
+31,14 %
+119,48 %
ISIN:CH0012214059WKN:869898
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte