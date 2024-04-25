    checkAd

     237  0 Kommentare ADLER Group Strikes Preliminary Restructuring Deal with Bondholders

    Adler Group S.A., a Luxembourg-based company led by CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin, has made significant strides in its restructuring efforts. The company has reached a preliminary, non-binding agreement with bondholders, although final terms are yet to be agreed upon.

    Foto: cegoh - pixabay
    • Adler Group S.A. reached a non-binding agreement in principle on a restructuring with bondholders - Negotiations include refinancing and extending existing financial indebtedness, partially subordinating existing financial indebtedness, and issuing instruments representing majority voting control to bondholders - The discussions have resulted in a non-binding agreement in principle, aiming for a Lock-up Agreement to be signed with the members of the SteerCo and further bondholders - Uncertainty remains as parties have not yet reached a final agreement - Contact person for this information is Gundolf Moritz, Head of Financial Communications - Adler Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg and the CEO is Thierry Beaudemoulin

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at ADLER Group is on 25.04.2024.

    The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,1977EUR and was up +2,44 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,2025EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,43 % since publication.


    Lesen Sie auch

    ADLER Group

    -11,19 %
    -8,54 %
    -3,35 %
    -56,52 %
    -80,12 %
    -99,27 %
    -99,58 %
    -99,13 %
    ISIN:LU1250154413WKN:A14U78





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    ADLER Group Strikes Preliminary Restructuring Deal with Bondholders Adler Group S.A., a Luxembourg-based company led by CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin, has made significant strides in its restructuring efforts. The company has reached a preliminary, non-binding agreement with bondholders, although final terms are yet to …

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer