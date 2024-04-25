ADLER Group Strikes Preliminary Restructuring Deal with Bondholders
Adler Group S.A., a Luxembourg-based company led by CEO Thierry Beaudemoulin, has made significant strides in its restructuring efforts. The company has reached a preliminary, non-binding agreement with bondholders, although final terms are yet to be agreed upon.
- Adler Group S.A. reached a non-binding agreement in principle on a restructuring with bondholders - Negotiations include refinancing and extending existing financial indebtedness, partially subordinating existing financial indebtedness, and issuing instruments representing majority voting control to bondholders - The discussions have resulted in a non-binding agreement in principle, aiming for a Lock-up Agreement to be signed with the members of the SteerCo and further bondholders - Uncertainty remains as parties have not yet reached a final agreement - Contact person for this information is Gundolf Moritz, Head of Financial Communications - Adler Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg and the CEO is Thierry Beaudemoulin
The next important date, Quarterly report, at ADLER Group is on 25.04.2024.
The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,1977EUR and was up +2,44 % compared with the previous day.
10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,2025EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,43 % since publication.
