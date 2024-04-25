Wolford AG Unveils Preliminary Financial Results for 2023: A Sneak Peek
Wolford AG has unveiled its initial financial figures for 2023, forecasting a positive EBITDA and significant EBIT improvement, despite an anticipated negative balance. The results are yet to be audited.
- Wolford AG has released its preliminary results for the 2023 financial year.
- The results are not yet finally audited.
- The company expects a positive EBITDA of 0.2 million EUR.
- EBIT will improve significantly compared to the 2022 financial year.
- Despite the improvement, EBIT is expected to remain negative at -17 million EUR.
- The information was disclosed according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
The price of Wolford at the time of the news was 3,9800EUR and was down -1,00 % compared with the previous day.
45 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,9200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,51 % since publication.
0,00 %
-0,99 %
-0,50 %
-11,55 %
-21,64 %
-55,08 %
-62,76 %
-77,98 %
-86,21 %
ISIN:AT0000834007WKN:893975
