Wolford AG has released its preliminary results for the 2023 financial year.

The results are not yet finally audited.

The company expects a positive EBITDA of 0.2 million EUR.

EBIT will improve significantly compared to the 2022 financial year.

Despite the improvement, EBIT is expected to remain negative at -17 million EUR.

The information was disclosed according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The price of Wolford at the time of the news was 3,9800EUR and was down -1,00 % compared with the previous day.

45 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,9200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,51 % since publication.





