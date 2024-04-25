    checkAd

     101  0 Kommentare Wolford AG Unveils Preliminary Financial Results for 2023: A Sneak Peek

    Wolford AG has unveiled its initial financial figures for 2023, forecasting a positive EBITDA and significant EBIT improvement, despite an anticipated negative balance. The results are yet to be audited.

    • Wolford AG has released its preliminary results for the 2023 financial year.
    • The results are not yet finally audited.
    • The company expects a positive EBITDA of 0.2 million EUR.
    • EBIT will improve significantly compared to the 2022 financial year.
    • Despite the improvement, EBIT is expected to remain negative at -17 million EUR.
    • The information was disclosed according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

    The price of Wolford at the time of the news was 3,9800EUR and was down -1,00 % compared with the previous day.
    45 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,9200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,51 % since publication.


    Lesen Sie auch

    Wolford

    0,00 %
    -0,99 %
    -0,50 %
    -11,55 %
    -21,64 %
    -55,08 %
    -62,76 %
    -77,98 %
    -86,21 %
    ISIN:AT0000834007WKN:893975






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Wolford AG Unveils Preliminary Financial Results for 2023: A Sneak Peek Wolford AG has unveiled its initial financial figures for 2023, forecasting a positive EBITDA and significant EBIT improvement, despite an anticipated negative balance. The results are yet to be audited.