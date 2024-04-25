    checkAd

     Airbus Reveals Impressive Q1 2024 Results: A Deep Dive

    Airbus SE has unveiled its Q1 2024 financial performance, boasting revenues of €12.8 billion and an EBIT Adjusted of €0.6 billion, with 142 commercial aircraft delivered and 170 orders received.

    Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com
    • Airbus SE reported Q1 2024 results with revenues of €12.8 billion and EBIT Adjusted of €0.6 billion.
    • The company delivered 142 commercial aircraft in Q1 2024.
    • Gross commercial aircraft orders totalled 170 with the same number of net orders due to no cancellations. The order backlog amounted to 8,626 commercial aircraft at the end of March 2024.
    • Airbus Helicopters registered 63 net orders, mainly in the light and medium segments. Airbus Defence and Space’s order intake by value was €2.0 billion.
    • The company's 2024 guidance remains unchanged, with around 800 commercial aircraft deliveries, EBIT Adjusted between €6.5 billion and €7.0 billion, and Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of around €4.0 billion.
    • Airbus plans to increase the production rate for the A350 to 12 aircraft a month in 2028.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Airbus is on 25.04.2024.

    The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 156,00EUR and was down -3,32 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 17.893,00PKT (-0,68 %).


