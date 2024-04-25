Talanx Aktiengesellschaft achieved a quarterly result of EUR 572 million, significantly exceeding analysts' consensus of EUR 466 million.

This strong performance in Q1 2024 is primarily driven by the company's primary insurance activities.

Despite the positive Q1 results, Talanx is maintaining its full-year forecast but with increased confidence that the targeted group result of more than EUR 1.7 billion can be significantly exceeded.

The earnings target assumes that large losses will not exceed the large loss budget, that the capital markets do not experience any upheavals, and that no material currency fluctuations arise.

Talanx AG will report the final results for the first 3 months of the current financial year 2024 as planned on 15 May 2024.

The contact for this announcement is Bernd Sablowsky, Head of Investor Relations at Talanx.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Talanx is on 15.05.2024.

The price of Talanx at the time of the news was 71,00EUR and was up +0,89 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 70,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,70 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.022,42PKT (-1,31 %).





