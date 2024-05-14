Uber Buys Foodpanda Taiwan & Minority Stake in Delivery Hero: A Game Changer
In a strategic move, Uber Technologies is set to acquire foodpanda's Taiwan operations and a minority stake in Delivery Hero SE, in a deal valued at USD 950 million. The transaction, slated for completion in H1 2025, also involves a capital increase by Delivery Hero SE.
Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
- Uber Technologies acquires foodpanda business in Taiwan and a minority stake in Delivery Hero SE.
- The purchase price for the transaction is USD 950 million on a cash and debt free basis.
- The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
- Delivery Hero SE also announced a capital increase of EUR 278 million (USD 300 million) by issuing 8,421,818 new ordinary registered shares.
- SMB Holding Corporation, a subsidiary of Uber Technologies, has agreed to subscribe for the new shares, representing approximately 2.98% of Delivery Hero's share capital.
- The foodpanda operations in Taiwan generated a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of EUR 1.6 billion and were breakeven in terms of adjusted EBITDA.
The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2024, at Delivery Hero is on 19.06.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.808,84PKT (+0,12 %).
