Netfonds AG Unveils Audited 2023 Financial Statements: Key Insights Inside!
Netfonds AG has unveiled its audited financial results for 2023, showcasing a rise in gross consolidated sales to EUR 192.9 million. Despite a dip in EBITDA, the company anticipates robust growth in 2024.
- Netfonds AG published its audited annual financial statements for 2023.
- Gross consolidated sales for 2023 were EUR 192.9 million, an increase from EUR 176.4 million in the previous year.
- Net sales after commission expenses rose to EUR 36.6 million from EUR 33.6 million in the previous year.
- The Group's EBITDA was EUR 4.9 million, down from EUR 6.5 million the previous year.
- A dividend of EUR 0.25 per share is proposed for the Annual General Meeting on 27 August 2024.
- The Management Board expects significant double-digit growth in the investment and insurance segments for the 2024 financial year.
The price of Netfonds at the time of the news was 44,70EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.
