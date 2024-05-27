IMMOFINANZ Soars with Strong Q1 2024 Performance
IMMOFINANZ Group has reported impressive financial growth, with rental income up by 11.5% to EUR 143.2 million and net profit more than doubling to EUR 49.7 million.
- Rental income rose by 11.5% to EUR 143.2 million
- Like-for-like rental income increased by 6.4%
- Results of asset management increased by 14.3% to EUR 120.0 million
- Results of operations rose significantly by 26.4% to EUR 104.3 million
- Net profit more than doubled to EUR 49.7 million
- IMMOFINANZ Group has a robust financial basis with an equity ratio of 48.5% and net LTV of 41.5%
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Immofinanz is on 28.08.2024.
The price of Immofinanz at the time of the news was 23,850EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,21 % since publication.
ISIN:AT0000A21KS2WKN:A2JN9W
