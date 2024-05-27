Rental income rose by 11.5% to EUR 143.2 million

Like-for-like rental income increased by 6.4%

Results of asset management increased by 14.3% to EUR 120.0 million

Results of operations rose significantly by 26.4% to EUR 104.3 million

Net profit more than doubled to EUR 49.7 million

IMMOFINANZ Group has a robust financial basis with an equity ratio of 48.5% and net LTV of 41.5%

