Sunrise Medical to Go Public on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Sunrise Medical is gearing up for a significant milestone as it plans to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in summer 2024. This move, contingent on market conditions, marks a pivotal step for the global leader in assistive mobility solutions.
- Sunrise Medical plans to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in summer 2024, subject to market conditions.
- The offering will include private placements of newly issued shares and a secondary component from an existing shareholder controlled by Nordic Capital CV1 Limited.
- Sunrise Medical is a global leader in assistive mobility solutions, with a strong presence in the complex rehabilitation market.
- The company reported strong financial performance in the first nine months of 2023/24, with revenues of approximately €516 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.8%.
- Sunrise Medical aims to raise €240 million in gross proceeds from the private placement to repay existing debt and strengthen its balance sheet.
- The company operates in 23 countries, employs over 2,800 associates, and its products are sold in over 130 countries.
