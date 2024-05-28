LEM Shines in 2023/24 Despite Market Challenges
LEM reported steady sales of CHF 405.8 million, a slight dip from the previous year, but enjoyed a 7.2% rise at constant exchange rates. Notable regional growth was seen in EMEA and Rest of Asia.
- LEM maintained sales at CHF 405.8 million, a slight decrease from CHF 406.4 million the previous year, but saw a 7.2% increase at constant exchange rates.
- Strongest regional growth was in EMEA (22.6%) and Rest of Asia (15.9%), while sales in China decreased by 24.2%.
- EBIT declined by 12.1% to CHF 81.1 million, with a net profit decrease to CHF 65.3 million and a net profit margin of 16.1%.
- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 50 per share, representing a payout ratio of 87.3%.
- Dr. Libo Zhang is proposed as a new member of the Board of Directors.
- LEM published its first standalone Sustainability Report and expects market improvement in the second half of 2024/25.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lem Holding is on 28.05.2024.
