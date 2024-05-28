Evotec and CHDI Foundation have extended their 20-year strategic drug discovery collaboration focused on Huntington’s disease.

The collaboration leverages Evotec’s integrated neuroscience platform and expertise in CNS drug discovery and development.

The alliance is one of Evotec’s largest strategic drug discovery partnerships, initiated in 2006.

Huntington’s disease is caused by a mutation in the huntingtin gene, leading to cognitive and physical impairments, with no current way to delay or slow its progression.

CHDI Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing therapeutics for Huntington’s disease through collaborative research.

Evotec is a life science company with a multimodality platform for discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical products, operating globally with over 5,000 employees.

