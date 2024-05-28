BRAIN Biotech AG Hits Major Milestone, On Track for Year-End Targets
BRAIN Biotech AG hit a major milestone with a €1.5 million payment from a pharma project, while its BioProducts business surged in Q2. With cash reserves nearly doubling and strong revenue growth, the company is on track for a robust financial year.
- BRAIN Biotech AG received a major milestone payment of €1.5 million from a pharma project.
- The company's BioProducts business growth accelerated in Q2, with further acceleration expected in H2.
- BRAIN Biotech AG's cash position significantly strengthened, with cash on hand almost doubling to €10.2 million.
- The company generated revenues of €27.2 million in the first six months of the 2023/2024 financial year, maintaining the same level as the previous year.
- The BioIncubator segment saw significant revenue growth, increasing from €0.2 million to €1.6 million.
- The financial year guidance remains unchanged, aiming for revenues in the range of €58-62 million with adjusted EBITDA rising at least in line with revenue growth.
