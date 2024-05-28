BRAIN Biotech AG received a major milestone payment of €1.5 million from a pharma project.

The company's BioProducts business growth accelerated in Q2, with further acceleration expected in H2.

BRAIN Biotech AG's cash position significantly strengthened, with cash on hand almost doubling to €10.2 million.

The company generated revenues of €27.2 million in the first six months of the 2023/2024 financial year, maintaining the same level as the previous year.

The BioIncubator segment saw significant revenue growth, increasing from €0.2 million to €1.6 million.

The financial year guidance remains unchanged, aiming for revenues in the range of €58-62 million with adjusted EBITDA rising at least in line with revenue growth.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BRAIN Biotech is on 28.05.2024.

The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 2,8050EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +6,95 % since publication.





