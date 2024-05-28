Net rental income of €51m in Q1 2024, 4% lower compared to €53m in Q1 2023 due to portfolio disposals in 2023

Like-for-like rental growth of 5.1%, vacancy rate at 1.7%, average residential rent at €7.63/sqm/month

Completed disposals of development projects in Berlin and Leipzig with total cash proceeds of €43m received year-to-date

Rising interest costs and high one-off expenses for restructuring continue to weigh on net income

Binding agreement with bondholders for a comprehensive recapitalization to extend runway for orderly disposal of assets and strengthen equity position

Cash and cash equivalents of €353m at the end of Q1 2024, a reduction of €25m compared to December 2023 balance sheet

