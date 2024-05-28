ADLER Group Shines with Solid Q1 2024 Performance
In Q1 2024, net rental income dipped to €51m, a 4% decrease from the previous year, primarily due to portfolio disposals. Despite this, like-for-like rental growth hit 5.1%, with a low vacancy rate of 1.7%.
- Net rental income of €51m in Q1 2024, 4% lower compared to €53m in Q1 2023 due to portfolio disposals in 2023
- Like-for-like rental growth of 5.1%, vacancy rate at 1.7%, average residential rent at €7.63/sqm/month
- Completed disposals of development projects in Berlin and Leipzig with total cash proceeds of €43m received year-to-date
- Rising interest costs and high one-off expenses for restructuring continue to weigh on net income
- Binding agreement with bondholders for a comprehensive recapitalization to extend runway for orderly disposal of assets and strengthen equity position
- Cash and cash equivalents of €353m at the end of Q1 2024, a reduction of €25m compared to December 2023 balance sheet
