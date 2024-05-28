Sales of EUR 72.6 million in Q1 2024, a slight increase of 0.8% from the previous year.

Normalised EBITDA of EUR 7.8 million in Q1 2024, down from EUR 8.7 million in Q1 2023.

Focus on expanding innovative product range and successful digital initiatives.

Integration of AI to streamline social selling processes and enhance customer service.

LR Health & Beauty SE expects stable sales and slightly lower or stable EBITDA for 2024.

LR Group operates in 32 countries, with around 1,200 employees and hundreds of thousands of community members.

The price of LRHB 28 FRB at the time of the news was 94,53EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 94,52EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,01 % since publication.





