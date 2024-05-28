    checkAd

    Original-Research  Cantourage Group SE (von NuWays AG): Kaufen

    • Cantourage Group SE: Update Research, Kaufempfehlung seit 28.05.2024, ISIN: DE000A3DSV01
    • Cantourage und Portocanna: Strategische Partnerschaft zur Steigerung der Produktionskapazitäten
    • Legalisierung von Cannabis in Deutschland vereinfacht Verschreibung und Verkauf, Cantourage profitiert von starkem Wachstum
    Foto: Richard T. - unsplash

    Original-Research: Cantourage Group SE - from NuWays AG

    Classification of NuWays AG to Cantourage Group SE

    Company Name: Cantourage Group SE
    ISIN: DE000A3DSV01

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Kaufen
    from: 28.05.2024
    Target price: EUR 10.00
    Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Christian Sandherr

    Debottlenecking production capacities

    Topic: Cantourage and Portocanna entered into a strategic partnership which offers Cantourage a capital light way to increase its production capacities significantly amid the surging demand for medical cannabis in Germany.
    Legalization light is transforming the market. As of the beginning of April, cannabis is no longer being considered a narcotic in Germany, notably simplifying dispensing by pharmacies and prescriptions by doctors. Receiving a prescription for medical cannabis has become as easy as for ibuprofen 600. With its own telemedicine platform, telecan°, and the global supplier network consisting of more than 60 grower partners, Cantourage is well positioned to benefit from it. This change can also be seen in sales growth figures.

    While Q1 (on preliminary basis) started out with "only" 26% yoy sales growth to EUR 6.2m, growth in April (the first month following the changes from the Cannabis Act) has already shown a significant acceleration to 160% compared to last year. While we do expect growth to somewhat slow down, it is seen to remain in the high double-digits throughout the remainder of the year; eNuW FY24e sales +81% yoy. As a result, EBITDA should turn positive following last year's EUR 500k loss (eNuW EUR 1.8m).

    In order to facilitate the surged demand, Cantourage entered into a strategic agreement with Portocanna,
    a Portuguese medical cannabis processor. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facility, Cantourage
    is increasing its annual processable capacities from currently 7-8t to roughly 14t without having to significantly invest. Assuming an average selling price of EUR 7.5 per gram, this should enables Cantourage to process products worth more than EUR 100m p.a., in our view. Importantly, this agreement also provides the company with additional flexibility in regards to further scaling production capacities if needed during the next few years.

    Besides the additional production capacities, Cantourage is also able to exclusively distribute Portocanna's own production line 'Hexacan', under which Portocanna brings together the products of numerous growers from Portugal and Spain.

    Cantourage remains a BUY with an unchanged EUR 10 PT based on DCF.

    Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++

    transmitted by EQS Group AG.

    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Rating: Kaufen
