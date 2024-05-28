Istanbul and Regensburg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - lifespin GmbH, a pioneer in

health status detection software, has teamed up with Acibadem University (ACU)

and Acibadem Healthcare Group (AHG) to launch a comprehensive precision medicine

initiative, a significant stride towards revolutionizing personalized

healthcare. This collaboration is set to develop and expand the global market

for innovative healthcare solutions that utilize a combination of advanced

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) and AI technologies.



Under the agreement, lifespin GmbH and ACU will combine their expertise to

establish a state-of-the-art, AI-enabled, NMR-based metabolomics precision

medicine platform. This joint venture will focus on deploying lifespin's

cutting-edge products across ACU's extensive network through a Software as a

Service (SaaS) model, offering these technologies at competitive rates.









The partnership's mission extends beyond improving patient care across Eurasia;

it ambitiously targets expansion into Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, with

Istanbul positioned as the central hub. Moreover, this strategic alignment

promises to bridge continents with top-tier healthcare solutions, enhancing

access to advanced healthcare diagnostics.



"We are thrilled to collaborate with Acibadem University to push the boundaries

of AI-based precision medicine tools in the healthcare provider sector," said

Dr. Ali Tinazli, CEO of lifespin GmbH. "Our combined efforts will not only

advance medical technology but also make these tools for personalized medicine

more accessible."



Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sahin, representative of Acibadem University, commented: "This

partnership stands as a testament to our commitment to healthcare innovation. We

aim to transform the landscape of medicine, making personalized healthcare a

reality for millions."



In addition to commercial endeavors, lifespin and Acibadem University are eager

to explore opportunities for joint development of new healthcare solutions as

well as the digitalization of ACU's extensive biobank.



The agreement also encompasses the creation of a Regional Data Analysis and Data

Production Center Laboratory, which will support the development and

distribution of lifespin's products globally.



