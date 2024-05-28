Lifespin GmbH and Acibadem Forge a Groundbreaking Metabolomics Partnership to Advance Personalized Medicine
Istanbul and Regensburg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - lifespin GmbH, a pioneer in
health status detection software, has teamed up with Acibadem University (ACU)
and Acibadem Healthcare Group (AHG) to launch a comprehensive precision medicine
initiative, a significant stride towards revolutionizing personalized
healthcare. This collaboration is set to develop and expand the global market
for innovative healthcare solutions that utilize a combination of advanced
Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) and AI technologies.
Under the agreement, lifespin GmbH and ACU will combine their expertise to
establish a state-of-the-art, AI-enabled, NMR-based metabolomics precision
medicine platform. This joint venture will focus on deploying lifespin's
cutting-edge products across ACU's extensive network through a Software as a
Service (SaaS) model, offering these technologies at competitive rates.
Transformative Healthcare Across Continents
The partnership's mission extends beyond improving patient care across Eurasia;
it ambitiously targets expansion into Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, with
Istanbul positioned as the central hub. Moreover, this strategic alignment
promises to bridge continents with top-tier healthcare solutions, enhancing
access to advanced healthcare diagnostics.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Acibadem University to push the boundaries
of AI-based precision medicine tools in the healthcare provider sector," said
Dr. Ali Tinazli, CEO of lifespin GmbH. "Our combined efforts will not only
advance medical technology but also make these tools for personalized medicine
more accessible."
Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sahin, representative of Acibadem University, commented: "This
partnership stands as a testament to our commitment to healthcare innovation. We
aim to transform the landscape of medicine, making personalized healthcare a
reality for millions."
In addition to commercial endeavors, lifespin and Acibadem University are eager
to explore opportunities for joint development of new healthcare solutions as
well as the digitalization of ACU's extensive biobank.
The agreement also encompasses the creation of a Regional Data Analysis and Data
Production Center Laboratory, which will support the development and
distribution of lifespin's products globally.
mailto:Ali.Tinazli@lifespin.health
mailto:ahmet.sahin@acibadem.edu.tr
Lifespin GmbH, http://www.lifespin.health/
Acibadem, https://www.acibadem.com.tr/en/
For further information:
Dr. Ali Tinazli, lifespin GmbH
Ali.Tinazli@lifespin.health+49-160-2573458
Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sahin, Acibadem University
ahmet.sahin@acibadem.edu.trFor more information, visit:
www.lifespin.healthhttps://www.acibadem.com.tr/en/ View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lifespin-gmbh-and-acbadem-for
ge-a-groundbreaking-metabolomics-partnership-to-advance-personalized-medicine-30
2156292.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174985/5788469
OTS: Lifespin GmbH
