    Istanbul and Regensburg, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - lifespin GmbH, a pioneer in
    health status detection software, has teamed up with Acibadem University (ACU)
    and Acibadem Healthcare Group (AHG) to launch a comprehensive precision medicine
    initiative, a significant stride towards revolutionizing personalized
    healthcare. This collaboration is set to develop and expand the global market
    for innovative healthcare solutions that utilize a combination of advanced
    Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) and AI technologies.

    Under the agreement, lifespin GmbH and ACU will combine their expertise to
    establish a state-of-the-art, AI-enabled, NMR-based metabolomics precision
    medicine platform. This joint venture will focus on deploying lifespin's
    cutting-edge products across ACU's extensive network through a Software as a
    Service (SaaS) model, offering these technologies at competitive rates.

    Transformative Healthcare Across Continents

    The partnership's mission extends beyond improving patient care across Eurasia;
    it ambitiously targets expansion into Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, with
    Istanbul positioned as the central hub. Moreover, this strategic alignment
    promises to bridge continents with top-tier healthcare solutions, enhancing
    access to advanced healthcare diagnostics.

    "We are thrilled to collaborate with Acibadem University to push the boundaries
    of AI-based precision medicine tools in the healthcare provider sector," said
    Dr. Ali Tinazli, CEO of lifespin GmbH. "Our combined efforts will not only
    advance medical technology but also make these tools for personalized medicine
    more accessible."

    Prof. Dr. Ahmet Sahin, representative of Acibadem University, commented: "This
    partnership stands as a testament to our commitment to healthcare innovation. We
    aim to transform the landscape of medicine, making personalized healthcare a
    reality for millions."

    In addition to commercial endeavors, lifespin and Acibadem University are eager
    to explore opportunities for joint development of new healthcare solutions as
    well as the digitalization of ACU's extensive biobank.

    The agreement also encompasses the creation of a Regional Data Analysis and Data
    Production Center Laboratory, which will support the development and
    distribution of lifespin's products globally.

