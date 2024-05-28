    checkAd

     141  0 Kommentare Sportworld Announces Major Content Partnerships with DFB Play TV, FIA World Rally Championship, and Red Bull TV (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) -

    - DFB Play TV, FIA World Rally Championship, and Red Bull TV now live on
    Sportworld

    - Sportworld is the first platform to globally distribute the new DFB Play TV
    channel

    - Sportworld highlights rights holders in dedicated Branded Zones with
    additional content and features

    Sportworld , the disruptive sports streaming platform, proudly announces the
    integration of the new German Football Association's FAST channel "DFB Play TV"
    in 65 countries globally, the "FIA World Rally Championship" with all live races
    via "Rally.tv" in 74 countries, and "Red Bull TV" in Germany and Austria,
    further underlining its position as the fan-centric destination for sports fans
    and rights holders worldwide.

    Sportworld leads the Way in Sports Aggregation

    Sportworld revolutionizes the sports streaming experience by aggregating global
    sports content. Beyond simple channel integration, Sportworld offers fans
    immersive experiences in individual branded zones, featuring additional content,
    features, and data. Fans can additionally enjoy exclusive content from
    competitions, clubs, and even athletes, making Sportworld much more than just a
    streaming service.

    All Sports in one Place

    Sportworld provides access to both free and pay channels, over 10,000 highlight
    clips, programming information from more than 2,850 channels globally, and
    statistics for over 200,000 sporting events per year. The Sportworld app is
    available on Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and mobile devices running iOS and
    Android, reaching active users in 205 countries around the world.

    For more information, please visit https://sportworld.tv or contact
    mailto:press@b1smarttv.com?subject=Medienmitteilung%20Sportworld .

    DFB Play TV: German Football at Your Fingertips

    Find out more here: https://www.dfbplay.tv/vod/vod.1737-fast-channel-dfb-play-tv

    World Rally Championship: Experience the Thrill of the Races with Rally.TV

    Find out more here: https://www.wrc.com/

    Red Bull TV: Dive into a World Beyond the Ordinary

    Find out more here: https://www.redbull.com/de-de/discover

    Contact:

    Stephan Zurawski
    Vice President Marketing & New Business
    Mail: mailto:Stephan.Zurawski@b1smarttv.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163261/5788504
    OTS: B1 SmartTV



