Sportworld , the disruptive sports streaming platform, proudly announces theintegration of the new German Football Association's FAST channel "DFB Play TV"in 65 countries globally, the "FIA World Rally Championship" with all live racesvia "Rally.tv" in 74 countries, and "Red Bull TV" in Germany and Austria,further underlining its position as the fan-centric destination for sports fansand rights holders worldwide.Sportworld leads the Way in Sports AggregationSportworld revolutionizes the sports streaming experience by aggregating globalsports content. Beyond simple channel integration, Sportworld offers fansimmersive experiences in individual branded zones, featuring additional content,features, and data. Fans can additionally enjoy exclusive content fromcompetitions, clubs, and even athletes, making Sportworld much more than just astreaming service.All Sports in one PlaceSportworld provides access to both free and pay channels, over 10,000 highlightclips, programming information from more than 2,850 channels globally, andstatistics for over 200,000 sporting events per year. The Sportworld app isavailable on Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and mobile devices running iOS andAndroid, reaching active users in 205 countries around the world.For more information, please visit https://sportworld.tv or contactmailto:press@b1smarttv.com?subject=Medienmitteilung%20Sportworld .DFB Play TV: German Football at Your FingertipsFind out more here: https://www.dfbplay.tv/vod/vod.1737-fast-channel-dfb-play-tvWorld Rally Championship: Experience the Thrill of the Races with Rally.TVFind out more here: https://www.wrc.com/Red Bull TV: Dive into a World Beyond the OrdinaryFind out more here: https://www.redbull.com/de-de/discoverContact:Stephan ZurawskiVice President Marketing & New BusinessMail: mailto:Stephan.Zurawski@b1smarttv.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163261/5788504OTS: B1 SmartTV