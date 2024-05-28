Sportworld Announces Major Content Partnerships with DFB Play TV, FIA World Rally Championship, and Red Bull TV (FOTO)
Munich (ots) -
- DFB Play TV, FIA World Rally Championship, and Red Bull TV now live on
Sportworld
- Sportworld is the first platform to globally distribute the new DFB Play TV
channel
- Sportworld highlights rights holders in dedicated Branded Zones with
additional content and features
Sportworld , the disruptive sports streaming platform, proudly announces the
integration of the new German Football Association's FAST channel "DFB Play TV"
in 65 countries globally, the "FIA World Rally Championship" with all live races
via "Rally.tv" in 74 countries, and "Red Bull TV" in Germany and Austria,
further underlining its position as the fan-centric destination for sports fans
and rights holders worldwide.
Sportworld leads the Way in Sports Aggregation
Sportworld revolutionizes the sports streaming experience by aggregating global
sports content. Beyond simple channel integration, Sportworld offers fans
immersive experiences in individual branded zones, featuring additional content,
features, and data. Fans can additionally enjoy exclusive content from
competitions, clubs, and even athletes, making Sportworld much more than just a
streaming service.
All Sports in one Place
Sportworld provides access to both free and pay channels, over 10,000 highlight
clips, programming information from more than 2,850 channels globally, and
statistics for over 200,000 sporting events per year. The Sportworld app is
available on Samsung Smart TVs, LG Smart TVs, and mobile devices running iOS and
Android, reaching active users in 205 countries around the world.
For more information, please visit https://sportworld.tv or contact
mailto:press@b1smarttv.com?subject=Medienmitteilung%20Sportworld .
DFB Play TV: German Football at Your Fingertips
Find out more here: https://www.dfbplay.tv/vod/vod.1737-fast-channel-dfb-play-tv
World Rally Championship: Experience the Thrill of the Races with Rally.TV
Find out more here: https://www.wrc.com/
Red Bull TV: Dive into a World Beyond the Ordinary
Find out more here: https://www.redbull.com/de-de/discover
Contact:
Stephan Zurawski
Vice President Marketing & New Business
Mail: mailto:Stephan.Zurawski@b1smarttv.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163261/5788504
OTS: B1 SmartTV
