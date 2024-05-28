Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, an intelligent media delivery company,

today proudly announced the appointment of Tassilo Raesig as its new Chief

Operating Officer (COO), effective from April 2024. With a track record of

leadership and strategic vision, Tassilo comes aboard MainStreaming to drive

business growth and accelerate the expansion of its innovative video delivery

technology, disrupting the traditional Content Delivery Network (CDN) market.



Tassilo brings an extensive experience as serial founder, CEO and CTO at Joyn,

one of the leading streaming platforms in the DACH region and heading various

business entities within Sony including the overall digital and media strategy

for Sony Europe, vice president and general manager at Gracenote Ltd.,

demonstrating all the qualities necessary to assume leadership of our daily

operations. Prior to joining MainStreaming, he specialized in digital

transformation and media platforms, developing new innovative businesses and

driving innovation, and operating new applications and services. In the capacity

of COO, Tassilo will be responsible for the overall business operations of

MainStreaming and will work with the CEO, Antonio Corrado, to set and implement

business expansion strategy, a business growth plan, and improve the overall

performance of the company in the streaming industry.







MainStreaming, said: "We are proud to be working alongside Tassilo as he steps

into his role as COO of MainStreaming. He complements our strong

performance-oriented culture and mission of offering innovative technology to

deliver unforgettable memories to people around the globe as they enjoy their

favorite video content. His result-driven approach and expertise in delivering

profitable growth and finding win-win solutions, makes him the right choice to

lead our long-term business. I believe that together we can revolutionize video

streaming industry projected to reach US$137.70 billion by 2027, according to

Statista (https://www.statista.com/outlook/dmo/digital-media/video-on-demand/vid

eo-streaming-svod/worldwide) and help more people benefit from our innovative

technology, developed precisely to meet streaming needs with advanced."



"I am excited to be part of MainStreaming and lead our efforts in this new

capacity. I am ready to solidify MainStreaming's position as the leader in

providing innovative Video Edge Network that revolutionizes the streaming

ecosystem," commented Tassilo Raesig

(https://www.linkedin.com/in/tassilo-raesig-87a7651/details/experience/) , COO

of MainStreaming. "MainStreaming has already proven itself as the

fastest-growing company, helping world-class broadcasters, OTT TVs, and gaming

companies stream their highly anticipated live events with broadcast-quality to

millions of concurrent viewers. I look forward to accelerating MainStreaming's

international development, expand its smart streaming technology into new growth

markets, and help scale its team to a new level."



MainStreaming (http://www.mainstreaming.com/) is a leading provider of an

end-to-end full-suite video delivery solution, empowering content owners to

ensure high-quality of experience to their final users, protect their contents,

and maximize their return on investment. Unlike traditional CDNs,

MainStreaming's technology is purpose-built to address streaming issues. By

prioritizing video streaming needs exclusively, it optimizes streaming

performance, assures reliability, and provides monitoring capabilities for the

clients, setting new standards in the video streaming.



About MainStreaming:



MainStreaming® is an intelligent media delivery company that empowers

enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of

Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the

video distribution process. MainStreaming solution improves network efficiency,

delivers exceptional reliability, enhances Quality of Service, and provides a

tangible financial and environmental ROI.



Photo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2390972/Tassilo_Raesig_COO_MainStreaming.jpg



Logo:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373860/4619057/MainStreaming_SpA_Logo.jpg



