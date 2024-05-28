    checkAd

    Milan (ots/PRNewswire) - MainStreaming, an intelligent media delivery company,
    today proudly announced the appointment of Tassilo Raesig as its new Chief
    Operating Officer (COO), effective from April 2024. With a track record of
    leadership and strategic vision, Tassilo comes aboard MainStreaming to drive
    business growth and accelerate the expansion of its innovative video delivery
    technology, disrupting the traditional Content Delivery Network (CDN) market.

    Tassilo brings an extensive experience as serial founder, CEO and CTO at Joyn,
    one of the leading streaming platforms in the DACH region and heading various
    business entities within Sony including the overall digital and media strategy
    for Sony Europe, vice president and general manager at Gracenote Ltd.,
    demonstrating all the qualities necessary to assume leadership of our daily
    operations. Prior to joining MainStreaming, he specialized in digital
    transformation and media platforms, developing new innovative businesses and
    driving innovation, and operating new applications and services. In the capacity
    of COO, Tassilo will be responsible for the overall business operations of
    MainStreaming and will work with the CEO, Antonio Corrado, to set and implement
    business expansion strategy, a business growth plan, and improve the overall
    performance of the company in the streaming industry.

    Antonio Corrado (https://www.linkedin.com/in/antonio-g-corrado/) , CEO of
    MainStreaming, said: "We are proud to be working alongside Tassilo as he steps
    into his role as COO of MainStreaming. He complements our strong
    performance-oriented culture and mission of offering innovative technology to
    deliver unforgettable memories to people around the globe as they enjoy their
    favorite video content. His result-driven approach and expertise in delivering
    profitable growth and finding win-win solutions, makes him the right choice to
    lead our long-term business. I believe that together we can revolutionize video
    streaming industry projected to reach US$137.70 billion by 2027, according to
    Statista (https://www.statista.com/outlook/dmo/digital-media/video-on-demand/vid
    eo-streaming-svod/worldwide) and help more people benefit from our innovative
    technology, developed precisely to meet streaming needs with advanced."

    "I am excited to be part of MainStreaming and lead our efforts in this new
    capacity. I am ready to solidify MainStreaming's position as the leader in
    providing innovative Video Edge Network that revolutionizes the streaming
    ecosystem," commented Tassilo Raesig
    (https://www.linkedin.com/in/tassilo-raesig-87a7651/details/experience/) , COO
    of MainStreaming. "MainStreaming has already proven itself as the
    fastest-growing company, helping world-class broadcasters, OTT TVs, and gaming
    companies stream their highly anticipated live events with broadcast-quality to
    millions of concurrent viewers. I look forward to accelerating MainStreaming's
    international development, expand its smart streaming technology into new growth
    markets, and help scale its team to a new level."

    MainStreaming (http://www.mainstreaming.com/) is a leading provider of an
    end-to-end full-suite video delivery solution, empowering content owners to
    ensure high-quality of experience to their final users, protect their contents,
    and maximize their return on investment. Unlike traditional CDNs,
    MainStreaming's technology is purpose-built to address streaming issues. By
    prioritizing video streaming needs exclusively, it optimizes streaming
    performance, assures reliability, and provides monitoring capabilities for the
    clients, setting new standards in the video streaming.

    About MainStreaming:

    MainStreaming® is an intelligent media delivery company that empowers
    enterprises, media, and gaming companies to ensure the best Quality of
    Experience to their audience, providing scalability and full control over the
    video distribution process. MainStreaming solution improves network efficiency,
    delivers exceptional reliability, enhances Quality of Service, and provides a
    tangible financial and environmental ROI.

