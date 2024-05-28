DR Laser and their RND center DR Utilight break the 10 micron line barrier in metallization process - Invitation to press conference in Intersolar 2024, 20.06.2024 at 10
Wuhan (ots) - DR Laser is proud to announce that its RND center DR Utilight
managed to break the 10 micron line barrier in metallization process with its
pattern transfer print printer Gen 3.
The printer is already active in several tier 1 companies, capable of printing
on Tandem, HJT, Topcon and PERC cells. Introducing its significant advantages in
addition to 10 micron lines, 20%-30% silver paste saving, improved efficiency
compared to other printing methods and great aspect ratios of the lines.
DR laser one of the world's leading laser equipment producers for the solar
panels production is launching its activity in the solar industry of Europe, the
activity will be partly promoted by its RND brand Utilight, located in Tel Aviv
Israel. DRL is a world leader equipment supplier for the Chinese industry with
sales for Longi, Canadian solar, Trina, Jinko and Etc...
DR Laser plans to unveil the European market new products for etching, doping,
scribing and welding for cells and panels for all available technologies.
DR Utilight is already a player in the European solar industry conducting joint
research projects with several European research centers as: Csem, Qcell and
ISC.
Come See us Intersolar 2024 19-21.06.24 Booth a2.112 and in the press conference
20.06.2024 at 10:00
