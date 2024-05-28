    checkAd

    DR Laser and their RND center DR Utilight break the 10 micron line barrier in metallization process - Invitation to press conference in Intersolar 2024, 20.06.2024 at 10  113  0 Kommentare 00 (FOTO)

    Wuhan (ots) - DR Laser is proud to announce that its RND center DR Utilight
    managed to break the 10 micron line barrier in metallization process with its
    pattern transfer print printer Gen 3.

    The printer is already active in several tier 1 companies, capable of printing
    on Tandem, HJT, Topcon and PERC cells. Introducing its significant advantages in
    addition to 10 micron lines, 20%-30% silver paste saving, improved efficiency
    compared to other printing methods and great aspect ratios of the lines.

    DR laser one of the world's leading laser equipment producers for the solar
    panels production is launching its activity in the solar industry of Europe, the
    activity will be partly promoted by its RND brand Utilight, located in Tel Aviv
    Israel. DRL is a world leader equipment supplier for the Chinese industry with
    sales for Longi, Canadian solar, Trina, Jinko and Etc...

    DR Laser plans to unveil the European market new products for etching, doping,
    scribing and welding for cells and panels for all available technologies.

    DR Utilight is already a player in the European solar industry conducting joint
    research projects with several European research centers as: Csem, Qcell and
    ISC.

    Come See us Intersolar 2024 19-21.06.24 Booth a2.112 and in the press conference
    20.06.2024 at 10:00

    Pressekontakt:

    mailto:shay.itach@utilight.com, +9725065570

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/174987/5788722
    OTS: DR Utilight



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    DR Laser and their RND center DR Utilight break the 10 micron line barrier in metallization process - Invitation to press conference in Intersolar 2024, 20.06.2024 at 10 00 (FOTO) DR Laser is proud to announce that its RND center DR Utilight managed to break the 10 micron line barrier in metallization process with its pattern transfer print printer Gen 3. The printer is already active in several tier 1 companies, capable of …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer