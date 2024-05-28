IVU Traffic Technologies AG had a successful start to the new financial year 2024

Revenue increased by 18% year-on-year to €26,829 thousand in the first quarter of 2024

Gross profit increased by 11% to €22,008 thousand

Operating profit (EBIT) slightly increased to €-148 thousand

The operating profit corresponds to IVU's typical seasonal business performance

The full report can be found on the company's website.

The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 14,425EUR and was down -1,03 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,87 % since publication.





