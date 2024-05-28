IVU Traffic Technologies Q1-2024 Report: Key Insights & Performance Highlights
IVU Traffic Technologies AG kicked off 2024 on a high note, with a notable 18% revenue boost to €26,829 thousand in Q1. Gross profit rose by 11%, and operating profit saw a slight seasonal uptick. Full details are on their website.
- IVU Traffic Technologies AG had a successful start to the new financial year 2024
- Revenue increased by 18% year-on-year to €26,829 thousand in the first quarter of 2024
- Gross profit increased by 11% to €22,008 thousand
- Operating profit (EBIT) slightly increased to €-148 thousand
- The operating profit corresponds to IVU's typical seasonal business performance
- The full report can be found on the company's website.
The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 14,425EUR and was down -1,03 % compared with the previous
day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,87 % since publication.
