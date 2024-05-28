Shareholders approved all agenda items at HomeToGo SE's Annual General Meeting 2024 by a very large majority

65.5% of the voting share capital was represented at the meeting

Dr. Patrick Andrae and Steffen Schneider expressed gratitude to employees and shareholders for their trust and commitment

The AGM discharged all members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board

HomeToGo reached Adjusted EBITDA break-even in 2023

HomeToGo offers Software & Service Solutions for the travel market, with a focus on vacation rentals

