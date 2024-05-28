HomeToGo's 2024 AGM: Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve All Agenda Items
At HomeToGo SE's 2024 AGM, shareholders overwhelmingly approved all agenda items, with 65.5% of voting share capital represented. Leaders thanked employees and shareholders, celebrating a milestone: Adjusted EBITDA break-even in 2023.
- Shareholders approved all agenda items at HomeToGo SE's Annual General Meeting 2024 by a very large majority
- 65.5% of the voting share capital was represented at the meeting
- Dr. Patrick Andrae and Steffen Schneider expressed gratitude to employees and shareholders for their trust and commitment
- The AGM discharged all members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board
- HomeToGo reached Adjusted EBITDA break-even in 2023
- HomeToGo offers Software & Service Solutions for the travel market, with a focus on vacation rentals
The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2024, at HomeToGo is on 28.05.2024.
The price of HomeToGo at the time of the news was 2,0075EUR and was down -1,59 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,0300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,12 % since publication.
ISIN:LU2290523658WKN:A2QM3K
