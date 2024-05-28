    checkAd

     HomeToGo's 2024 AGM: Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve All Agenda Items

    At HomeToGo SE's 2024 AGM, shareholders overwhelmingly approved all agenda items, with 65.5% of voting share capital represented. Leaders thanked employees and shareholders, celebrating a milestone: Adjusted EBITDA break-even in 2023.

    • Shareholders approved all agenda items at HomeToGo SE's Annual General Meeting 2024 by a very large majority
    • 65.5% of the voting share capital was represented at the meeting
    • Dr. Patrick Andrae and Steffen Schneider expressed gratitude to employees and shareholders for their trust and commitment
    • The AGM discharged all members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board
    • HomeToGo reached Adjusted EBITDA break-even in 2023
    • HomeToGo offers Software & Service Solutions for the travel market, with a focus on vacation rentals

    The next important date, Annual General Meeting 2024, at HomeToGo is on 28.05.2024.

