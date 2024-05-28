The Platform Group AG Acquires OEGE GROUP: A Game-Changing Move
The Platform Group AG has acquired a majority stake in OEGE GROUP, aiming to bolster its B2B eCommerce segment. This strategic move will integrate OEGE's logistics expertise and TPG's software solutions by fall 2024.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG acquires a majority stake in OEGE GROUP, Lünen.
- The acquisition aims to expand the B2B segment in eCommerce, focusing on international B2B customers.
- OEGE GROUP, a leading B2B platform provider, operates its own logistics center for B2B customers in Lünen.
- OEGE GROUP will be consolidated into TPG's Freight Goods segment, with TPG's software solutions implemented from fall 2024.
- The transaction is expected to close in August 2024, with the purchase price undisclosed.
- The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 21 sectors, with 16 locations across Europe, and achieved pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million in 2023.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 8,9500EUR and was down -1,21 % compared with the previous day.
day.
