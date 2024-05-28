    checkAd

     137  0 Kommentare Infosys Collaborates with Commerzbank to Transform its Trading Ecosystem

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Consolidation on a unified Murex platform
    helps the bank accelerate its digital transformation journey by driving system
    efficiency and cost effectiveness

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced that it collaborated with Commerzbank (https://apc01.safelinks.protect
    ion.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commerzbank.de%2Fportal%2Fen%2Fenglisch%2
    Fenglish.html&data=05%7C02%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7Ce80c60ecae0648fcc06a08
    dc7a4ab2fa%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638519708483903082%7CUnk
    nown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6M
    n0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=l31xMQDEGJOgvyAIw%2BV9RNBemM2ntnVVzQ8sn3lroQE%3D&reserv
    ed=0) , a leading German bank, and Murex, the global leader in trading, risk
    management and processing solutions for capital markets, on a successful go-live
    of a consolidated, unified trading platform that streamlines the bank's business
    processes and IT landscape. This joint project has enabled Commerzbank to
    consolidate FX, FX derivatives, equity, and commodities onto Murex's integrated
    MX.3 platform, thereby simplifying its operations, cutting costs, speeding up
    time to market, and preparing for future challenges.

    Within the project, Infosys supported Commerzbank in optimizing utilization of
    Murex's comprehensive suite of solutions and services and carried out
    development, integration, testing & migration, alongside go-live and aftercare
    support. Through this collaboration, Commerzbank's trading operations saw
    substantial improvements. It also helped in the simplification of their
    technology landscape, while reducing the cost of managing multiple servers and
    platforms, ultimately laying the foundation for business growth and scale.

    Sebastian Kauck, CIO Corporate Clients, Commerzbank, said, "The successful
    platform consolidation is a major achievement after three years of hard work.
    Throughout this project, the collaboration of our internal teams with Murex,
    Infosys and other external partners has always been an integral part to its
    success. The new setup enables Commerzbank to significantly enhance process
    efficiency and simultaneously reduce costs. Additionally, it lays the foundation
    for future business growth as adapting to market changes can be done more
    swiftly."

    "Murex is proud to support Commerzbank in this model simplification journey,"
    Seite 1 von 3




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Infosys Collaborates with Commerzbank to Transform its Trading Ecosystem Consolidation on a unified Murex platform helps the bank accelerate its digital transformation journey by driving system efficiency and cost effectiveness Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer