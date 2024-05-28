Infosys Collaborates with Commerzbank to Transform its Trading Ecosystem
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Consolidation on a unified Murex platform
helps the bank accelerate its digital transformation journey by driving system
efficiency and cost effectiveness
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that it collaborated with Commerzbank (https://apc01.safelinks.protect
ion.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commerzbank.de%2Fportal%2Fen%2Fenglisch%2
Fenglish.html&data=05%7C02%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7Ce80c60ecae0648fcc06a08
dc7a4ab2fa%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638519708483903082%7CUnk
nown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6M
n0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=l31xMQDEGJOgvyAIw%2BV9RNBemM2ntnVVzQ8sn3lroQE%3D&reserv
ed=0) , a leading German bank, and Murex, the global leader in trading, risk
management and processing solutions for capital markets, on a successful go-live
of a consolidated, unified trading platform that streamlines the bank's business
processes and IT landscape. This joint project has enabled Commerzbank to
consolidate FX, FX derivatives, equity, and commodities onto Murex's integrated
MX.3 platform, thereby simplifying its operations, cutting costs, speeding up
time to market, and preparing for future challenges.
Within the project, Infosys supported Commerzbank in optimizing utilization of
Murex's comprehensive suite of solutions and services and carried out
development, integration, testing & migration, alongside go-live and aftercare
support. Through this collaboration, Commerzbank's trading operations saw
substantial improvements. It also helped in the simplification of their
technology landscape, while reducing the cost of managing multiple servers and
platforms, ultimately laying the foundation for business growth and scale.
Sebastian Kauck, CIO Corporate Clients, Commerzbank, said, "The successful
platform consolidation is a major achievement after three years of hard work.
Throughout this project, the collaboration of our internal teams with Murex,
Infosys and other external partners has always been an integral part to its
success. The new setup enables Commerzbank to significantly enhance process
efficiency and simultaneously reduce costs. Additionally, it lays the foundation
for future business growth as adapting to market changes can be done more
swiftly."
"Murex is proud to support Commerzbank in this model simplification journey,"
