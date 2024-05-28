Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Consolidation on a unified Murex platformhelps the bank accelerate its digital transformation journey by driving systemefficiency and cost effectivenessInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced that it collaborated with Commerzbank (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.commerzbank.de%2Fportal%2Fen%2Fenglisch%2Fenglish.html&data=05%7C02%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7Ce80c60ecae0648fcc06a08dc7a4ab2fa%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638519708483903082%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=l31xMQDEGJOgvyAIw%2BV9RNBemM2ntnVVzQ8sn3lroQE%3D&reserved=0) , a leading German bank, and Murex, the global leader in trading, riskmanagement and processing solutions for capital markets, on a successful go-liveof a consolidated, unified trading platform that streamlines the bank's businessprocesses and IT landscape. This joint project has enabled Commerzbank toconsolidate FX, FX derivatives, equity, and commodities onto Murex's integratedMX.3 platform, thereby simplifying its operations, cutting costs, speeding uptime to market, and preparing for future challenges.Within the project, Infosys supported Commerzbank in optimizing utilization ofMurex's comprehensive suite of solutions and services and carried outdevelopment, integration, testing & migration, alongside go-live and aftercaresupport. Through this collaboration, Commerzbank's trading operations sawsubstantial improvements. It also helped in the simplification of theirtechnology landscape, while reducing the cost of managing multiple servers andplatforms, ultimately laying the foundation for business growth and scale.Sebastian Kauck, CIO Corporate Clients, Commerzbank, said, "The successfulplatform consolidation is a major achievement after three years of hard work.Throughout this project, the collaboration of our internal teams with Murex,Infosys and other external partners has always been an integral part to itssuccess. The new setup enables Commerzbank to significantly enhance processefficiency and simultaneously reduce costs. Additionally, it lays the foundationfor future business growth as adapting to market changes can be done moreswiftly.""Murex is proud to support Commerzbank in this model simplification journey,"