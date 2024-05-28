UltraMax Batteries Showcases Innovative LiFePO4 Solutions at Intersolar/EES Exhibition / Germany's Leading Lithium Battery Manufacturer Exhibits at Booth C2.188, EES Europe Hall (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - With over 40 years of experience in the battery industry,
UltraMax Batteries, the UK's largest manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate
(LiFePO4) batteries, is set to showcase its cutting-edge battery solutions at
the Intersolar/EES Exhibition in Munich, Germany. Visitors can explore
UltraMax's innovative LiFePO4 battery range at Booth C2.188 in the EES Europe
Hall from June 19th to 21st.
As a pioneering force in the lithium battery industry, UltraMax is renowned for
its high-quality, long-lasting, and environmentally friendly LiFePO4 batteries.
These advanced power solutions cater to a wide range of applications, including
caravans, campervans, golf trolleys, solar energy storage, and more.
With its presence at the Intersolar/EES Exhibition, UltraMax aims to highlight
the numerous benefits of its LiFePO4 batteries, such as exceptional energy
density, long cycle life, deep cycling capabilities, and low maintenance
requirements. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about UltraMax's
commitment to innovation, sustainability, and providing reliable power solutions
for various industries.
For more information about UltraMax Batteries and its product offerings, please
visit http://www.ultramax.co.uk .
Pressekontakt:
Yash Bajaj, mailto:digitalmarketing@ultramax.co.uk,+44088038899209
David Harley, mailto:uksales@ultramax.co.uk, +44088038899
Emil Baruch, mailto:emil@baruch.co.uk, +44088038899201
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175003/5788951
OTS: UltraMax Batteries
