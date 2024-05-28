    checkAd

    Munich (ots) - With over 40 years of experience in the battery industry,
    UltraMax Batteries, the UK's largest manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate
    (LiFePO4) batteries, is set to showcase its cutting-edge battery solutions at
    the Intersolar/EES Exhibition in Munich, Germany. Visitors can explore
    UltraMax's innovative LiFePO4 battery range at Booth C2.188 in the EES Europe
    Hall from June 19th to 21st.

    As a pioneering force in the lithium battery industry, UltraMax is renowned for
    its high-quality, long-lasting, and environmentally friendly LiFePO4 batteries.
    These advanced power solutions cater to a wide range of applications, including
    caravans, campervans, golf trolleys, solar energy storage, and more.

    With its presence at the Intersolar/EES Exhibition, UltraMax aims to highlight
    the numerous benefits of its LiFePO4 batteries, such as exceptional energy
    density, long cycle life, deep cycling capabilities, and low maintenance
    requirements. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about UltraMax's
    commitment to innovation, sustainability, and providing reliable power solutions
    for various industries.

    For more information about UltraMax Batteries and its product offerings, please
    visit http://www.ultramax.co.uk .

