Munich (ots) - With over 40 years of experience in the battery industry,

UltraMax Batteries, the UK's largest manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate

(LiFePO4) batteries, is set to showcase its cutting-edge battery solutions at

the Intersolar/EES Exhibition in Munich, Germany. Visitors can explore

UltraMax's innovative LiFePO4 battery range at Booth C2.188 in the EES Europe

Hall from June 19th to 21st.



As a pioneering force in the lithium battery industry, UltraMax is renowned for

its high-quality, long-lasting, and environmentally friendly LiFePO4 batteries.

These advanced power solutions cater to a wide range of applications, including

caravans, campervans, golf trolleys, solar energy storage, and more.







With its presence at the Intersolar/EES Exhibition, UltraMax aims to highlight the numerous benefits of its LiFePO4 batteries, such as exceptional energy density, long cycle life, deep cycling capabilities, and low maintenance requirements. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about UltraMax's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and providing reliable power solutions for various industries.

For more information about UltraMax Batteries and its product offerings, please visit http://www.ultramax.co.uk .