The equity ratio is 25.5% (previous year: 26.8%).

Consolidated sales of CHF 78.7 million were CHF 2.4 million below the previous year’s figure.

EBIT decreased to CHF -5.9 million (previous year: CHF -5.6 million).

Consolidated net result for the period improved by CHF 1.2 million year-on-year from CHF -9.5 million to CHF -8.3 million.

At CHF 160.4 million, equity remained stable compared to the end of 2023.

The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2024, is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Highlight Communications is on 28.05.2024.

The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 2,3100EUR and was down -2,94 % compared with the previous day.

35 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,30 % since publication.





