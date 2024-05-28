    checkAd

     101  0 Kommentare Highlight Communications Unveils Impressive Q1 2024 Results

    The latest quarterly report reveals a slight dip in the equity ratio to 25.5% and a decrease in consolidated sales to CHF 78.7 million. Despite a challenging EBIT, the net result showed a year-on-year improvement.

    • The equity ratio is 25.5% (previous year: 26.8%).
    • Consolidated sales of CHF 78.7 million were CHF 2.4 million below the previous year’s figure.
    • EBIT decreased to CHF -5.9 million (previous year: CHF -5.6 million).
    • Consolidated net result for the period improved by CHF 1.2 million year-on-year from CHF -9.5 million to CHF -8.3 million.
    • At CHF 160.4 million, equity remained stable compared to the end of 2023.
    • The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2024, is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Highlight Communications is on 28.05.2024.

    The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 2,3100EUR and was down -2,94 % compared with the previous day.
    35 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,30 % since publication.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
