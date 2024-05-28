Highlight Communications Unveils Impressive Q1 2024 Results
The latest quarterly report reveals a slight dip in the equity ratio to 25.5% and a decrease in consolidated sales to CHF 78.7 million. Despite a challenging EBIT, the net result showed a year-on-year improvement.
- The equity ratio is 25.5% (previous year: 26.8%).
- Consolidated sales of CHF 78.7 million were CHF 2.4 million below the previous year’s figure.
- EBIT decreased to CHF -5.9 million (previous year: CHF -5.6 million).
- Consolidated net result for the period improved by CHF 1.2 million year-on-year from CHF -9.5 million to CHF -8.3 million.
- At CHF 160.4 million, equity remained stable compared to the end of 2023.
- The quarterly statement as of March 31, 2024, is available for download at www.highlight-communications.ch.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Highlight Communications is on 28.05.2024.
The price of Highlight Communications at the time of the news was 2,3100EUR and was down -2,94 % compared with the previous
day.
35 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,30 % since publication.
ISIN:CH0006539198WKN:920299
