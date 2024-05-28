London (ots/PRNewswire) -



With retailers' preparations for peak shopping season well underway, nShift, the

world leader in delivery & experience management (DMXM) software, underscores

the importance of the delivery experience for customers today. A new consumer

study, conducted by Retail Week in partnership with nShift, uncovered just how

critical this element of ecommerce is to the success of retailers.





' Shopper Unlocked: inside the minds of 1,000 consumers (https://bit.ly/44PPBNm)' finds that 95% of shoppers have abandoned a shopping basket. High deliverycosts are by far the most popular reason for basket abandonment with 62% ofshoppers citing this reason. Almost a quarter (23%) of shoppers blamed acomplicated checkout process while poor delivery timeframes and unsatisfactoryreturns policies were also highlighted as an issue for around 20% of shoppers.The study finds customers prize convenience above many other aspects of thecustomer experience. Being able to choose the time and date of delivery is byfar the most influential factor for respondents, with nearly two-thirds (63%)deeming it important. A similar proportion(62%) agreed they would not buy againafter a single bad delivery experience.David Carey, SVP Customer Experience at nShift, said, "These results hammer homejust how little patience most consumers have for bad delivery experiences - andhow important it is for retailers to get deliveries right every time. As we moveinto the second half of the year, and the peak shopping season, the mostsuccessful retailers are likely going to be those that focus on delivery &experience management as a business-critical point of difference."Five steps to peak ecommerce successTo best prepare for the forthcoming peak shopping period, nShift offers thefollowing five tips for retailers:1. Offer a broad range of delivery choices - To delight all customers, retailersmust offer a broad range of fulfilment options, with a choice of deliverycost, time and location. Doing so can increase conversions by 20%2. Clearly communicate on returns - Despite being overwhelmingly popular withshoppers, offering free returns may not make good business sense to allretailers. But, whatever your returns policy, it must be clearly communicatedand well-signposted on your website.3. Use returns to your advantage - Returns over peak period are inevitable.However, with the right processes in place that provide a slick and seamlesscustomer experience, retailers don't need to take a hit on revenues and,instead, can convert up to 30% of returns-related refunds into exchanges andrepeat custom.4. Take ownership of the post-purchase experiences - The relationship with thecustomer doesn't end at the checkout - that's just the start. Tactics likepersonalized communications, branded messaging and real-time tracking allcontribute to creating a joined-up post-purchase experience that buildscustomer loyalty and creates repeat customers5. Ensure your core delivery management capability is up to scratch - Retailersmust have access to multi-carrier capability to ensure transport capacityduring busy periods. They need to make sure they give shoppers the range ofdelivery options they seek, including a local pick-up point.Carey concluded, "Customers expect delivery to be sculpted around theirlifestyle. It will be no different as peak season draws near. Being match-fitfor peak season depends on taking the right steps now, so retailers can trulydifferentiate through deliveries."Read the full " Shopper Unlocked: inside the minds of 1,000 consumers(https://bit.ly/44PPBNm) " report and find out more.