     101  0 Kommentare nShift study pinpoints five steps to success for retailers ahead of peak shopping season

    London (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - 95% of shoppers have abandoned their cart
    - 63% of shoppers say delivery choice is the most important factor when shopping
    online
    - High delivery costs compel 62% of shoppers to abandon purchases

    With retailers' preparations for peak shopping season well underway, nShift, the
    world leader in delivery & experience management (DMXM) software, underscores
    the importance of the delivery experience for customers today. A new consumer
    study, conducted by Retail Week in partnership with nShift, uncovered just how
    critical this element of ecommerce is to the success of retailers.

    ' Shopper Unlocked: inside the minds of 1,000 consumers (https://bit.ly/44PPBNm)
    ' finds that 95% of shoppers have abandoned a shopping basket. High delivery
    costs are by far the most popular reason for basket abandonment with 62% of
    shoppers citing this reason. Almost a quarter (23%) of shoppers blamed a
    complicated checkout process while poor delivery timeframes and unsatisfactory
    returns policies were also highlighted as an issue for around 20% of shoppers.

    The study finds customers prize convenience above many other aspects of the
    customer experience. Being able to choose the time and date of delivery is by
    far the most influential factor for respondents, with nearly two-thirds (63%)
    deeming it important. A similar proportion(62%) agreed they would not buy again
    after a single bad delivery experience.

    David Carey, SVP Customer Experience at nShift, said, "These results hammer home
    just how little patience most consumers have for bad delivery experiences - and
    how important it is for retailers to get deliveries right every time. As we move
    into the second half of the year, and the peak shopping season, the most
    successful retailers are likely going to be those that focus on delivery &
    experience management as a business-critical point of difference."

    Five steps to peak ecommerce success

    To best prepare for the forthcoming peak shopping period, nShift offers the
    following five tips for retailers:

    1. Offer a broad range of delivery choices - To delight all customers, retailers
    must offer a broad range of fulfilment options, with a choice of delivery
    cost, time and location. Doing so can increase conversions by 20%
    2. Clearly communicate on returns - Despite being overwhelmingly popular with
    shoppers, offering free returns may not make good business sense to all
    retailers. But, whatever your returns policy, it must be clearly communicated
    and well-signposted on your website.
    3. Use returns to your advantage - Returns over peak period are inevitable.
    However, with the right processes in place that provide a slick and seamless
    customer experience, retailers don't need to take a hit on revenues and,
    instead, can convert up to 30% of returns-related refunds into exchanges and
    repeat custom.
    4. Take ownership of the post-purchase experiences - The relationship with the
    customer doesn't end at the checkout - that's just the start. Tactics like
    personalized communications, branded messaging and real-time tracking all
    contribute to creating a joined-up post-purchase experience that builds
    customer loyalty and creates repeat customers
    5. Ensure your core delivery management capability is up to scratch - Retailers
    must have access to multi-carrier capability to ensure transport capacity
    during busy periods. They need to make sure they give shoppers the range of
    delivery options they seek, including a local pick-up point.

    Carey concluded, "Customers expect delivery to be sculpted around their
    lifestyle. It will be no different as peak season draws near. Being match-fit
    for peak season depends on taking the right steps now, so retailers can truly
    differentiate through deliveries."

    Read the full " Shopper Unlocked: inside the minds of 1,000 consumers
    (https://bit.ly/44PPBNm) " report and find out more.

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-study-p
    inpoints-five-steps-to-success-for-retailers-ahead-of-peak-shopping-season-30215
    6778.html

    Contact:

    James Ellerington; James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk; (+44) 07725 534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5789224
    OTS: nShift



