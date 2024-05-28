nShift study pinpoints five steps to success for retailers ahead of peak shopping season
London (ots/PRNewswire) -
- 95% of shoppers have abandoned their cart
- 63% of shoppers say delivery choice is the most important factor when shopping
online
- High delivery costs compel 62% of shoppers to abandon purchases
With retailers' preparations for peak shopping season well underway, nShift, the
world leader in delivery & experience management (DMXM) software, underscores
the importance of the delivery experience for customers today. A new consumer
study, conducted by Retail Week in partnership with nShift, uncovered just how
critical this element of ecommerce is to the success of retailers.
- 95% of shoppers have abandoned their cart
- 63% of shoppers say delivery choice is the most important factor when shopping
online
- High delivery costs compel 62% of shoppers to abandon purchases
With retailers' preparations for peak shopping season well underway, nShift, the
world leader in delivery & experience management (DMXM) software, underscores
the importance of the delivery experience for customers today. A new consumer
study, conducted by Retail Week in partnership with nShift, uncovered just how
critical this element of ecommerce is to the success of retailers.
' Shopper Unlocked: inside the minds of 1,000 consumers (https://bit.ly/44PPBNm)
' finds that 95% of shoppers have abandoned a shopping basket. High delivery
costs are by far the most popular reason for basket abandonment with 62% of
shoppers citing this reason. Almost a quarter (23%) of shoppers blamed a
complicated checkout process while poor delivery timeframes and unsatisfactory
returns policies were also highlighted as an issue for around 20% of shoppers.
The study finds customers prize convenience above many other aspects of the
customer experience. Being able to choose the time and date of delivery is by
far the most influential factor for respondents, with nearly two-thirds (63%)
deeming it important. A similar proportion(62%) agreed they would not buy again
after a single bad delivery experience.
David Carey, SVP Customer Experience at nShift, said, "These results hammer home
just how little patience most consumers have for bad delivery experiences - and
how important it is for retailers to get deliveries right every time. As we move
into the second half of the year, and the peak shopping season, the most
successful retailers are likely going to be those that focus on delivery &
experience management as a business-critical point of difference."
Five steps to peak ecommerce success
To best prepare for the forthcoming peak shopping period, nShift offers the
following five tips for retailers:
1. Offer a broad range of delivery choices - To delight all customers, retailers
must offer a broad range of fulfilment options, with a choice of delivery
cost, time and location. Doing so can increase conversions by 20%
2. Clearly communicate on returns - Despite being overwhelmingly popular with
shoppers, offering free returns may not make good business sense to all
retailers. But, whatever your returns policy, it must be clearly communicated
and well-signposted on your website.
3. Use returns to your advantage - Returns over peak period are inevitable.
However, with the right processes in place that provide a slick and seamless
customer experience, retailers don't need to take a hit on revenues and,
instead, can convert up to 30% of returns-related refunds into exchanges and
repeat custom.
4. Take ownership of the post-purchase experiences - The relationship with the
customer doesn't end at the checkout - that's just the start. Tactics like
personalized communications, branded messaging and real-time tracking all
contribute to creating a joined-up post-purchase experience that builds
customer loyalty and creates repeat customers
5. Ensure your core delivery management capability is up to scratch - Retailers
must have access to multi-carrier capability to ensure transport capacity
during busy periods. They need to make sure they give shoppers the range of
delivery options they seek, including a local pick-up point.
Carey concluded, "Customers expect delivery to be sculpted around their
lifestyle. It will be no different as peak season draws near. Being match-fit
for peak season depends on taking the right steps now, so retailers can truly
differentiate through deliveries."
Read the full " Shopper Unlocked: inside the minds of 1,000 consumers
(https://bit.ly/44PPBNm) " report and find out more.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-study-p
inpoints-five-steps-to-success-for-retailers-ahead-of-peak-shopping-season-30215
6778.html
Contact:
James Ellerington; James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk; (+44) 07725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5789224
OTS: nShift
' finds that 95% of shoppers have abandoned a shopping basket. High delivery
costs are by far the most popular reason for basket abandonment with 62% of
shoppers citing this reason. Almost a quarter (23%) of shoppers blamed a
complicated checkout process while poor delivery timeframes and unsatisfactory
returns policies were also highlighted as an issue for around 20% of shoppers.
The study finds customers prize convenience above many other aspects of the
customer experience. Being able to choose the time and date of delivery is by
far the most influential factor for respondents, with nearly two-thirds (63%)
deeming it important. A similar proportion(62%) agreed they would not buy again
after a single bad delivery experience.
David Carey, SVP Customer Experience at nShift, said, "These results hammer home
just how little patience most consumers have for bad delivery experiences - and
how important it is for retailers to get deliveries right every time. As we move
into the second half of the year, and the peak shopping season, the most
successful retailers are likely going to be those that focus on delivery &
experience management as a business-critical point of difference."
Five steps to peak ecommerce success
To best prepare for the forthcoming peak shopping period, nShift offers the
following five tips for retailers:
1. Offer a broad range of delivery choices - To delight all customers, retailers
must offer a broad range of fulfilment options, with a choice of delivery
cost, time and location. Doing so can increase conversions by 20%
2. Clearly communicate on returns - Despite being overwhelmingly popular with
shoppers, offering free returns may not make good business sense to all
retailers. But, whatever your returns policy, it must be clearly communicated
and well-signposted on your website.
3. Use returns to your advantage - Returns over peak period are inevitable.
However, with the right processes in place that provide a slick and seamless
customer experience, retailers don't need to take a hit on revenues and,
instead, can convert up to 30% of returns-related refunds into exchanges and
repeat custom.
4. Take ownership of the post-purchase experiences - The relationship with the
customer doesn't end at the checkout - that's just the start. Tactics like
personalized communications, branded messaging and real-time tracking all
contribute to creating a joined-up post-purchase experience that builds
customer loyalty and creates repeat customers
5. Ensure your core delivery management capability is up to scratch - Retailers
must have access to multi-carrier capability to ensure transport capacity
during busy periods. They need to make sure they give shoppers the range of
delivery options they seek, including a local pick-up point.
Carey concluded, "Customers expect delivery to be sculpted around their
lifestyle. It will be no different as peak season draws near. Being match-fit
for peak season depends on taking the right steps now, so retailers can truly
differentiate through deliveries."
Read the full " Shopper Unlocked: inside the minds of 1,000 consumers
(https://bit.ly/44PPBNm) " report and find out more.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-study-p
inpoints-five-steps-to-success-for-retailers-ahead-of-peak-shopping-season-30215
6778.html
Contact:
James Ellerington; James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk; (+44) 07725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5789224
OTS: nShift
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen