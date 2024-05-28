exceet Group's H2APEX Sees Strong Q1 2024 Growth, Confirms €35-40M FY Revenue
H2APEX achieved remarkable revenue growth in Q1 2024, surging sixfold to EUR 10.1 million. With a secured backlog of EUR 27.4 million and new hydrogen plants progressing, the company is on a robust growth trajectory.
- H2APEX generated strong revenue growth in Q1 2024, increasing sixfold to EUR 10.1 million
- Revenue guidance for FY 2024 is confirmed at EUR 35 million to EUR 40 million
- Backlog of EUR 27.4 million already secured for 2024
- Development of new hydrogen plants in Laage and Lubmin on track
- Number of employees grew to 137 in Q1 as part of growth strategy
- Adjusted EBITDA was EUR -3.6 million in Q1 2024, with quarterly result at EUR -5.0 million
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at exceet Group is on 28.05.2024.
The price of exceet Group at the time of the news was 5,5000EUR and was up +2,33 % compared with the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
+4,63 %
-6,61 %
-8,13 %
-5,04 %
-20,98 %
+10,78 %
-6,61 %
+22,77 %
-40,53 %
ISIN:LU0472835155WKN:A0YF5P
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte