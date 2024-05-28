    checkAd

     25  0 Kommentare exceet Group's H2APEX Sees Strong Q1 2024 Growth, Confirms €35-40M FY Revenue

    H2APEX achieved remarkable revenue growth in Q1 2024, surging sixfold to EUR 10.1 million. With a secured backlog of EUR 27.4 million and new hydrogen plants progressing, the company is on a robust growth trajectory.

    • H2APEX generated strong revenue growth in Q1 2024, increasing sixfold to EUR 10.1 million
    • Revenue guidance for FY 2024 is confirmed at EUR 35 million to EUR 40 million
    • Backlog of EUR 27.4 million already secured for 2024
    • Development of new hydrogen plants in Laage and Lubmin on track
    • Number of employees grew to 137 in Q1 as part of growth strategy
    • Adjusted EBITDA was EUR -3.6 million in Q1 2024, with quarterly result at EUR -5.0 million

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at exceet Group is on 28.05.2024.

    The price of exceet Group at the time of the news was 5,5000EUR and was up +2,33 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:LU0472835155WKN:A0YF5P





