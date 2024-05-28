H2APEX generated strong revenue growth in Q1 2024, increasing sixfold to EUR 10.1 million

Revenue guidance for FY 2024 is confirmed at EUR 35 million to EUR 40 million

Backlog of EUR 27.4 million already secured for 2024

Development of new hydrogen plants in Laage and Lubmin on track

Number of employees grew to 137 in Q1 as part of growth strategy

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR -3.6 million in Q1 2024, with quarterly result at EUR -5.0 million

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at exceet Group is on 28.05.2024.

The price of exceet Group at the time of the news was 5,5000EUR and was up +2,33 % compared with the previous day.





