Net rental income of €293 million in Q1 2024, lower by 1% year-over-year, offset by like-for-like rental income growth of 2.8%

Adjusted EBITDA of €247 million, up by 1% driven by like-for-like rental income growth and cost efficiency

FFO I amounting to €76 million and €0.07 per share in Q1 2024, in-line with 2024 guidance

Completed disposals of approx. €110 million in Q1 2024, with year-to-date signed disposals amounting to ca. €200 million

Net profit of €102 million and basic earnings per share of €0.04 in Q1 2024

EPRA NTA of €8.1 billion and €7.4 per share as of March 2024, stable since December 2023.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Aroundtown is on 29.05.2024.

