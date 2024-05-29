STRABAG SE Q1/2024: Strong Order Backlog Sets Solid Foundation for Year Ahead
STRABAG SE reports a modest 2% output growth in Q1/2024, with a 5% rise in order backlog to €24.6 billion. The 2024 outlook remains steady, projecting €19.4 billion in output and an EBIT margin of at least 4%.
- Slight output growth of 2% in Q1/2024.
- Order backlog increased by 5% to €24.6 billion compared to year-end 2023.
- Outlook for 2024 confirmed: output volume around €19.4 billion, EBIT margin ≥ 4%.
- Average number of employees increased by 2% to 75,482 FTEs.
- Significant project acquisitions in Q1/2024, including projects in Germany, Canada, and Poland.
- STRABAG SE expects gradual improvement in the construction industry environment starting in the second half of 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at STRABAG is on 30.08.2024.
