Group sales increased by 11.5% to around 958 million euros in Q2 2023/24, with store sales up 11.9% and E-Com sales up 10.7%

Adjusted EBITDA improved by 16.2% to 145.9 million euros, with an adj. EBITDA margin of 15.2%

Successful IPO in March 2024 at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange led to debt reduction and increased financial flexibility

Comprehensive refinancing reduced net debt by around 1.3 billion euros, lowering the leverage ratio from 5.0x to 2.7x

Strong performance in the first half of the financial year with net sales of around 2.5 billion euros and adj. EBITDA of 494.2 million euros

The "Let it Bloom" strategy is on track, with store network expansion, omnichannel supply chain improvements, and a unified tech stack implementation across all countries.

The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 20,530EUR and was up +0,88 % compared with the previous day.

26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,640EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,54 % since publication.





