DOUGLAS Group Boosts Sales, Profits, and Financial Flexibility
In Q2 2023/24, group sales surged by 11.5% to approximately 958 million euros, driven by robust store and E-Com sales. The successful IPO in March 2024 bolstered financial flexibility, while comprehensive refinancing significantly reduced net debt. The "Let it Bloom" strategy continues to thrive, showcasing strong performance and strategic advancements.
- Group sales increased by 11.5% to around 958 million euros in Q2 2023/24, with store sales up 11.9% and E-Com sales up 10.7%
- Adjusted EBITDA improved by 16.2% to 145.9 million euros, with an adj. EBITDA margin of 15.2%
- Successful IPO in March 2024 at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange led to debt reduction and increased financial flexibility
- Comprehensive refinancing reduced net debt by around 1.3 billion euros, lowering the leverage ratio from 5.0x to 2.7x
- Strong performance in the first half of the financial year with net sales of around 2.5 billion euros and adj. EBITDA of 494.2 million euros
- The "Let it Bloom" strategy is on track, with store network expansion, omnichannel supply chain improvements, and a unified tech stack implementation across all countries.
The price of Douglas at the time of the news was 20,530EUR and was up +0,88 % compared with the previous day.
26 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,640EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,54 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000BEAU7Y1WKN:BEAU7Y
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
