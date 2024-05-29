Sound operating business development based on Strategy 2030 and diversified business model

Continuing high volatility on the energy markets

Installed photovoltaic capacity doubles to approximately 80 MWp

Investments in first half 2023/24 of about EUR 259mn for the transformation of the energy system

Revenue, EBITDA, EBIT, and Group net result below previous year

EVN expects Group net result within a range of EUR 420 to 460m for the current 2023/24 financial year

