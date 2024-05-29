EVN AG: Impressive Business Growth in H1 2023/24
Navigating through a volatile energy market, EVN leverages its Strategy 2030 and a diversified business model. Despite a dip in financial metrics, the company sees promising growth in photovoltaic capacity and significant investments.
- Sound operating business development based on Strategy 2030 and diversified business model
- Continuing high volatility on the energy markets
- Installed photovoltaic capacity doubles to approximately 80 MWp
- Investments in first half 2023/24 of about EUR 259mn for the transformation of the energy system
- Revenue, EBITDA, EBIT, and Group net result below previous year
- EVN expects Group net result within a range of EUR 420 to 460m for the current 2023/24 financial year
The next important date, Quarterly report, at EVN is on 29.05.2024.
The price of EVN at the time of the news was 28,90EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,85EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,17 % since publication.
ISIN:AT0000741053WKN:878279
