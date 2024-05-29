The Platform Group Boosts 2024 Forecast Amid Strong Sales and Earnings Growth
In Q1 2024, GMV surged by 18.3% to EUR 190.6 million, net sales soared by 28.2% to EUR 107.9 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed by 24.5% to EUR 8.5 million. Active customers grew by 21.8% to 4.35 million.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- GMV grows by 18.3% to EUR 190.6 million in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.
- Net sales increase by 28.2% to EUR 107.9 million in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations rises by 24.5% to EUR 8.5 million in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.
- Consolidated net profit increases by 40.2% to EUR 11.4 million in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.
- Number of active customers rises by 21.8% to 4.35 million in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023.
- Increase in 2024 forecast: GMV expected between EUR 840 million and EUR 870 million, net sales between EUR 480 million and EUR 500 million, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 26 million and EUR 30 million.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 9,1400EUR and was up +2,01 % compared with the previous
day.
25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,9300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,30 % since publication.
