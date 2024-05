FY 2023/24 revenue of €635.5 million, -9.3% below FY 2022/23

Adj. EBIT of €69.1 million, -15.5% below previous year

Solid order intake supporting medium-term guidance

Q4 2023/24 revenue Series decreased by -20.4%, while revenue Tooling rose by 74.4%

Free cash flow of €24.2 million in Q4 2023/24, down from €39.6 million previous year

Net leverage ratio of 1.6x Adj. EBITDA, higher than last year but improved sequentially against the preceding quarter

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Novem Group is on 29.05.2024.

The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 5,9500EUR and was down -0,83 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,0200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,18 % since publication.