     GATORADE® JOINS FORCES WITH INSPIRATIONAL FOOTBALL ICONS TO BOOST CONFIDENCE OF YOUNG FEMALE ATHLETES

    SHOWCASING OF 'RACHEL MEETS RAY' FILM, AT GATORADE
    GIRLS 5V5 FINAL AT THE UEFA WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN BILBAO, SPARKS
    EMOTIONAL DISCUSSIONS AMONG TEENAGE GIRLS

    Gatorade, the world's leading hydration beverage, has brought global footballing
    icons to Gatorade's Girls' 5v5 Finals at the UEFA Women's Champions League Final
    in Bilbao, to tackle the issue that 40%* of teen girls lack confidence in sport,
    a key driver to the athletes of tomorrow dropping out of sports. Each legend
    shared their motivational tips to inspire girls from across the world to kick
    down confidence barriers to play football.

    To create positive change, Gatorade brought global legends Rachel Yankey (former
    Arsenal and England International), Laia Aleixandri, and Fernando Llorente (both
    former Athletic Bilbao and Spain Internationalists) to meet the 14-16-year-old
    Gatorade 5v5 finalists Zazpi Landa, Ibaiondo, Bilbao Artizarrak, and Basauriko.
    Yankey shared a Gatorade Fuel Tomorrow produced film where she talked confidence
    with a version of her younger self, created using de-aging technology, to
    inspire a new generation to play and stay in the game. The film sparked a
    conversation about how to keep self-esteem and confidence high in the face of
    adversity.

    As a child, Yankey cut off her hair, and pretended to be a boy, so she could
    play football. Despite more girls having access to football today, they face the
    same issues Yankey did when she was nine years old in the 1980s. The confidence
    talk in Bilbao unpacked the issues that impact girls' confidence that were
    raised in the film such as gender inequality in teen football, the scrutiny
    girls face on social media, and the scarcity of female coaches.

    Rachel Yankey said: 'It's no surprise to me that 40% of girls lack confidence in
    sport. When I was growing up there were no visible female coaches and that can
    be really difficult as a young girl - your body and mind is going through so
    many changes! The more female role models, the more education for male coaches
    on the difference between teenage girls and boys the better the two way
    conversation will be between players and coaches'

    Laia Aleixandri adds: 'The issues that Rachel faced growing up hit me hard.
    Whilst the game for women has grown so much in recent years, there is still a
    long way to go. Even how we call it 'women's football' - why can't it just be
    football?'

    The players, acclaimed for their elite level careers for club and country,
    shared insights on skills and confidence needed in football. As 'Confidence
    Coaches', they shared their journeys, inspiring players to believe in their
    potential to succeed in sports. These included:
