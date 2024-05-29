London (ots/PRNewswire) - SHOWCASING OF 'RACHEL MEETS RAY' FILM, AT GATORADE

GIRLS 5V5 FINAL AT THE UEFA WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN BILBAO, SPARKS

EMOTIONAL DISCUSSIONS AMONG TEENAGE GIRLS



Gatorade, the world's leading hydration beverage, has brought global footballing

icons to Gatorade's Girls' 5v5 Finals at the UEFA Women's Champions League Final

in Bilbao, to tackle the issue that 40%* of teen girls lack confidence in sport,

a key driver to the athletes of tomorrow dropping out of sports. Each legend

shared their motivational tips to inspire girls from across the world to kick

down confidence barriers to play football.





To create positive change, Gatorade brought global legends Rachel Yankey (formerArsenal and England International), Laia Aleixandri, and Fernando Llorente (bothformer Athletic Bilbao and Spain Internationalists) to meet the 14-16-year-oldGatorade 5v5 finalists Zazpi Landa, Ibaiondo, Bilbao Artizarrak, and Basauriko.Yankey shared a Gatorade Fuel Tomorrow produced film where she talked confidencewith a version of her younger self, created using de-aging technology, toinspire a new generation to play and stay in the game. The film sparked aconversation about how to keep self-esteem and confidence high in the face ofadversity.As a child, Yankey cut off her hair, and pretended to be a boy, so she couldplay football. Despite more girls having access to football today, they face thesame issues Yankey did when she was nine years old in the 1980s. The confidencetalk in Bilbao unpacked the issues that impact girls' confidence that wereraised in the film such as gender inequality in teen football, the scrutinygirls face on social media, and the scarcity of female coaches.Rachel Yankey said: 'It's no surprise to me that 40% of girls lack confidence insport. When I was growing up there were no visible female coaches and that canbe really difficult as a young girl - your body and mind is going through somany changes! The more female role models, the more education for male coacheson the difference between teenage girls and boys the better the two wayconversation will be between players and coaches'Laia Aleixandri adds: 'The issues that Rachel faced growing up hit me hard.Whilst the game for women has grown so much in recent years, there is still along way to go. Even how we call it 'women's football' - why can't it just befootball?'The players, acclaimed for their elite level careers for club and country,shared insights on skills and confidence needed in football. As 'ConfidenceCoaches', they shared their journeys, inspiring players to believe in theirpotential to succeed in sports. These included: