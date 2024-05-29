GATORADE® JOINS FORCES WITH INSPIRATIONAL FOOTBALL ICONS TO BOOST CONFIDENCE OF YOUNG FEMALE ATHLETES
London (ots/PRNewswire) - SHOWCASING OF 'RACHEL MEETS RAY' FILM, AT GATORADE
GIRLS 5V5 FINAL AT THE UEFA WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN BILBAO, SPARKS
EMOTIONAL DISCUSSIONS AMONG TEENAGE GIRLS
Gatorade, the world's leading hydration beverage, has brought global footballing
icons to Gatorade's Girls' 5v5 Finals at the UEFA Women's Champions League Final
in Bilbao, to tackle the issue that 40%* of teen girls lack confidence in sport,
a key driver to the athletes of tomorrow dropping out of sports. Each legend
shared their motivational tips to inspire girls from across the world to kick
down confidence barriers to play football.
To create positive change, Gatorade brought global legends Rachel Yankey (former
Arsenal and England International), Laia Aleixandri, and Fernando Llorente (both
former Athletic Bilbao and Spain Internationalists) to meet the 14-16-year-old
Gatorade 5v5 finalists Zazpi Landa, Ibaiondo, Bilbao Artizarrak, and Basauriko.
Yankey shared a Gatorade Fuel Tomorrow produced film where she talked confidence
with a version of her younger self, created using de-aging technology, to
inspire a new generation to play and stay in the game. The film sparked a
conversation about how to keep self-esteem and confidence high in the face of
adversity.
As a child, Yankey cut off her hair, and pretended to be a boy, so she could
play football. Despite more girls having access to football today, they face the
same issues Yankey did when she was nine years old in the 1980s. The confidence
talk in Bilbao unpacked the issues that impact girls' confidence that were
raised in the film such as gender inequality in teen football, the scrutiny
girls face on social media, and the scarcity of female coaches.
Rachel Yankey said: 'It's no surprise to me that 40% of girls lack confidence in
sport. When I was growing up there were no visible female coaches and that can
be really difficult as a young girl - your body and mind is going through so
many changes! The more female role models, the more education for male coaches
on the difference between teenage girls and boys the better the two way
conversation will be between players and coaches'
Laia Aleixandri adds: 'The issues that Rachel faced growing up hit me hard.
Whilst the game for women has grown so much in recent years, there is still a
long way to go. Even how we call it 'women's football' - why can't it just be
football?'
The players, acclaimed for their elite level careers for club and country,
shared insights on skills and confidence needed in football. As 'Confidence
Coaches', they shared their journeys, inspiring players to believe in their
potential to succeed in sports. These included:
