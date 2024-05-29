    checkAd

     81  0 Kommentare FORTEC Elektronik AG: 9-Month Preliminary Figures Confirmed!

    FORTEC Elektronik AG reports a group turnover of EUR 70.0 million, marking an 11% decline from last year. Group EBIT stands at EUR 5.7 million, down 33%. The order book remains stable at EUR 64.0 million.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Group turnover for FORTEC Elektronik AG is EUR 70.0 million, 11% lower than the previous year's level
    • Group EBIT is EUR 5.7 million, reduced by 33% compared to the previous year
    • Order book as of March 31, 2024 remains stable at EUR 64.0 million
    • The company's interim announcement confirms the preliminary figures published on May 22, 2024
    • Sales revenues decreased by around 11% in the first nine months of the current financial year
    • Management adjusted the forecast for group turnover to EUR 95.0 to 100.0 million and group EBIT to between EUR 7.0 and 9.5 million

    The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 20,200EUR and was down -0,49 % compared with the previous day.


    Lesen Sie auch

    FORTEC Elektronik

    -0,98 %
    -8,11 %
    -7,27 %
    -13,56 %
    -28,17 %
    +16,57 %
    -0,49 %
    +85,44 %
    +134.566,67 %
    ISIN:DE0005774103WKN:577410





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    FORTEC Elektronik AG: 9-Month Preliminary Figures Confirmed! FORTEC Elektronik AG reports a group turnover of EUR 70.0 million, marking an 11% decline from last year. Group EBIT stands at EUR 5.7 million, down 33%. The order book remains stable at EUR 64.0 million.

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer