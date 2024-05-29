Group turnover for FORTEC Elektronik AG is EUR 70.0 million, 11% lower than the previous year's level

Group EBIT is EUR 5.7 million, reduced by 33% compared to the previous year

Order book as of March 31, 2024 remains stable at EUR 64.0 million

The company's interim announcement confirms the preliminary figures published on May 22, 2024

Sales revenues decreased by around 11% in the first nine months of the current financial year

Management adjusted the forecast for group turnover to EUR 95.0 to 100.0 million and group EBIT to between EUR 7.0 and 9.5 million

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 20,200EUR and was down -0,49 % compared with the previous day.






