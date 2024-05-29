FORTEC Elektronik AG: 9-Month Preliminary Figures Confirmed!
FORTEC Elektronik AG reports a group turnover of EUR 70.0 million, marking an 11% decline from last year. Group EBIT stands at EUR 5.7 million, down 33%. The order book remains stable at EUR 64.0 million.
- The company's interim announcement confirms the preliminary figures published on May 22, 2024
- Sales revenues decreased by around 11% in the first nine months of the current financial year
- Management adjusted the forecast for group turnover to EUR 95.0 to 100.0 million and group EBIT to between EUR 7.0 and 9.5 million
The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 20,200EUR and was down -0,49 % compared with the previous
day.
