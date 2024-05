Pamplona, Spain (ots) - In less than a month, there will be a new event for the

eMobility sector where INGETEAM's new product will take center stage. The

upcoming Power2Drive Europe Fair will be the meeting point.



"Open your eyes and see how design and innovation come together," suggests

INGETEAM (https://www.ingeteam.com/en-us/home.aspx?_gl=1*j6pesw*_up*MQ..*_ga*MjA

wOTMxMTc4LjE3MTYzODI3NDM.*_ga_1GVNP88GWM*MTcxNjM4Mjc0My4xLjAuMTcxNjM4Mjc0My4wLjA

uMA..) with the announcement of the launch of its RAPID 420 .





The new charger from the Spanish firm is about to hit the eMobility market. Would you like to know all the details? We imagine the answer is yes. That's why they invites you to its official presentation at the upcoming Power2Drive Europe Fair. When and where? The appointment will be on Wednesday, June 19 at 11:00 am at Stand B6.420. But we imagine the intrigue has already captured the audience's attention, so Belén Alfaro Frauca, Marketing Manager - Electric Vehicle Chargers, provides some exclusive details: "This is the result of months of work by a very special team and group. We are preparing an event where the product can be seen and touched for the first time. It's something that excites us a lot." With over 50 years of experience in the power electronics sector and a presence of five decades in the renewable energy sector, INGETEAM promises to surprise once again. This new product will feature a C-Fly System, a clear example of the company's innovation potential. "To learn all about the new RAPID 420, you will need to attend its in-person presentation, where in addition to the entire sales team being present to answer questions, we will offer a typical Spanish appetizer," mentions the executive. And that's not all. With a 160 m2 stand that will stand out at the Power2Drive Europe Fair, INGETEAM will have its entire range of products for electric vehicle charging on display. Stars of their catalog, such as chargers in both alternating current and direct current, will be present there. This family covers all types of powers and possible installation typologies, from fast charging to opportunity charging in public roads, through shopping centers and leisure facilities, workplaces, hotels, parking lots, and fleets. RAPID 120/180 kW. It should be noted that among the different types of solutions that INGETEAM provides is the ultra-fast charger RAPID 180 kilowatts (kW). It was awarded the Red Dot Design Award, a worldwide recognition, granted by the German organization Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, in addition to the GOOD DESIGN award. And this is not the end, as its RAPID 60 was also awarded the German Design Award, Red Dot, and the European Product Design Award, for its clean and modern design. Specifically, the product has received the "Excellent Product Design" recognition in the "Energy" category, awarded by the German non-profit organization German Design Council - Rat für Formgebung. This jury has been composed in this edition by 36 people from different business areas. Among others, designs such as those of BMW or Lamborghini have also been awarded this prize, which has been awarded annually to different products since 1953. This is the result of the commitment to aesthetics and design made by the Spanish company in each of its developments, which can be fully appreciated during the Power2Drive Europe Fair.