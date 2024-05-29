VSUN SOLAR is so excited to invite you to Intersolar Europe 2024 (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - VSUN SOLAR is so excited to invite you to visit our booth at
Intersolar Europe 2024 in Munich from June 19-21!
Date: June 19-21
Location: Messe München, Germany
Booth: A1 #430
VSUN SOLAR is a Japanese-invested solar solution provider, wholly owned by FUJI
SOLAR. VSUN is specializing in solar module R&D and manufacturing. VSUN
currently has a global production capacity of 4GW of modules, 4GW of TOPCon
cells in Phase I, 4GW of cells in Phase II, and 4GW of silicon wafers. Combined
with Japanese quality management system, the production base is equipped with
industry-leading automation equipment.
Pressekontakt:
mailto:sales@vsunsolar.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175004/5789617
OTS: VSUN SOLAR
