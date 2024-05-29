    checkAd

    Munich (ots) - VSUN SOLAR is so excited to invite you to visit our booth at
    Intersolar Europe 2024 in Munich from June 19-21!

    Date: June 19-21

    Location: Messe München, Germany

    Booth: A1 #430

    VSUN SOLAR is a Japanese-invested solar solution provider, wholly owned by FUJI
    SOLAR. VSUN is specializing in solar module R&D and manufacturing. VSUN
    currently has a global production capacity of 4GW of modules, 4GW of TOPCon
    cells in Phase I, 4GW of cells in Phase II, and 4GW of silicon wafers. Combined
    with Japanese quality management system, the production base is equipped with
    industry-leading automation equipment.

    Pressekontakt:

    mailto:sales@vsunsolar.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175004/5789617
    OTS: VSUN SOLAR



    news aktuell
