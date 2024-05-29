Game, Set, AI
Infosys Brings Advanced AI-led Innovations to Roland-Garros 2024
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY)
(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and
consulting, in partnership with the French Tennis Federation (FFT),
several AI-first innovations for Roland-Garros
evolution in the sixth year of their partnership.
Leveraging Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,
an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI
technologies, the new feature set will enhance the RG digital experience for
fans, players, coaches, and the media. Beyond the set of existing innovations
such as AI Assisted Journalism, AI Videos, and Match Centre, the following new
experiences are slated to be launched this year.
- RG Gen AI Poster Challenge - The RG Gen AI Poster Challenge features on the
Roland-Garros digital properties and enables fans to create their artistic
renditions of the iconic RG Posters using Generative AI. It brings alive the
unique history of RG with modern technology. Fans will also be able to vote
for their favorite poster; and winners will be awarded tickets for the RG 2025
edition.
- AI Bracket Challenge - The AI Bracket Challenge introduces a gamified layer to
the Roland-Garros experience, inviting fans to engage in predictive gameplay
by forecasting match outcomes throughout the tournament. It also features an
AI powered auto predict feature that fans can leverage to help complete their
brackets. The feature adds a competitive and immersive element to the
tournament experience, with winners slated to get access to 2025 match
tickets.
- New Symbol Room in RG's Infosys 3D Art Museum - The newly introduced Symbol
- New Symbol Room in RG's Infosys 3D Art Museum - The newly introduced Symbol
