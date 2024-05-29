    checkAd

    Game, Set, AI  109  0 Kommentare Infosys Brings Advanced AI-led Innovations to Roland-Garros 2024

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY)
    (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and
    consulting, in partnership with the French Tennis Federation (FFT), (https://apc
    01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fft.fr%2F&data=05%7C0
    2%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C298708b3e2ce44f1108b08dc7b1084cb%7C63ce7d592f3e4
    2cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638520558081809900%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjo
    iMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=1
    mDL5dwV0%2BzRjho7P919SdFt5NfKx8Vor69OIiHhGLo%3D&reserved=0) today unveiled
    several AI-first innovations for Roland-Garros (https://apc01.safelinks.protecti
    on.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rolandgarros.com%2Fen-us%2F&data=05%7C02%7
    Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C298708b3e2ce44f1108b08dc7b1084cb%7C63ce7d592f3e42cd
    a8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638520558081821171%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC
    4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=RXcd
    I2Stej5PPOWY4qpojD0VHufC7GZqErUs8kWdwFo%3D&reserved=0) 2024, marking a pivotal
    evolution in the sixth year of their partnership.

    Leveraging Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,
    an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI
    technologies, the new feature set will enhance the RG digital experience for
    fans, players, coaches, and the media. Beyond the set of existing innovations
    such as AI Assisted Journalism, AI Videos, and Match Centre, the following new
    experiences are slated to be launched this year.

    - RG Gen AI Poster Challenge - The RG Gen AI Poster Challenge features on the
    Roland-Garros digital properties and enables fans to create their artistic
    renditions of the iconic RG Posters using Generative AI. It brings alive the
    unique history of RG with modern technology. Fans will also be able to vote
    for their favorite poster; and winners will be awarded tickets for the RG 2025
    edition.
    - AI Bracket Challenge - The AI Bracket Challenge introduces a gamified layer to
    the Roland-Garros experience, inviting fans to engage in predictive gameplay
    by forecasting match outcomes throughout the tournament. It also features an
    AI powered auto predict feature that fans can leverage to help complete their
    brackets. The feature adds a competitive and immersive element to the
    tournament experience, with winners slated to get access to 2025 match
    tickets.
    - New Symbol Room in RG's Infosys 3D Art Museum - The newly introduced Symbol
    Seite 1 von 3




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Game, Set, AI Infosys Brings Advanced AI-led Innovations to Roland-Garros 2024 Infosys (http://infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in partnership with the French Tennis Federation (FFT), (https://apc …

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer