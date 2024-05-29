Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys (http://infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY)(NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services andconsulting, in partnership with the French Tennis Federation (FFT), (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fft.fr%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C298708b3e2ce44f1108b08dc7b1084cb%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638520558081809900%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=1mDL5dwV0%2BzRjho7P919SdFt5NfKx8Vor69OIiHhGLo%3D&reserved=0) today unveiledseveral AI-first innovations for Roland-Garros (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rolandgarros.com%2Fen-us%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C298708b3e2ce44f1108b08dc7b1084cb%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638520558081821171%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=RXcdI2Stej5PPOWY4qpojD0VHufC7GZqErUs8kWdwFo%3D&reserved=0) 2024, marking a pivotalevolution in the sixth year of their partnership.Leveraging Infosys Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) ,an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AItechnologies, the new feature set will enhance the RG digital experience forfans, players, coaches, and the media. Beyond the set of existing innovationssuch as AI Assisted Journalism, AI Videos, and Match Centre, the following newexperiences are slated to be launched this year.- RG Gen AI Poster Challenge - The RG Gen AI Poster Challenge features on theRoland-Garros digital properties and enables fans to create their artisticrenditions of the iconic RG Posters using Generative AI. It brings alive theunique history of RG with modern technology. Fans will also be able to votefor their favorite poster; and winners will be awarded tickets for the RG 2025edition.- AI Bracket Challenge - The AI Bracket Challenge introduces a gamified layer tothe Roland-Garros experience, inviting fans to engage in predictive gameplayby forecasting match outcomes throughout the tournament. It also features anAI powered auto predict feature that fans can leverage to help complete theirbrackets. The feature adds a competitive and immersive element to thetournament experience, with winners slated to get access to 2025 matchtickets.- New Symbol Room in RG's Infosys 3D Art Museum - The newly introduced Symbol