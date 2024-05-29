Leifheit AG's Annual General Meeting approved a total dividend of EUR 1.05 per dividend-entitled share, including a regular dividend of EUR 0.95 and a special dividend of EUR 0.10.

The Board of Management presented a new strategy focused on sustainable corporate development, profitable growth, and cost efficiency.

Rüdiger Böhle and Larissa Böhm were elected to the Supervisory Board, joining Dr Günter Blaschke and Mr Stefan de Loecker.

All agenda items were approved by a large majority, with 61.73% of the share capital represented at the meeting.

The company aims to invest in the Leifheit brand, focus on core categories and international markets, expand e-commerce, and strengthen innovation capabilities.

KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft was appointed as the auditor for the financial year 2024.

