    checkAd

     133  0 Kommentare DEAG Deut 26-S Soars: Strong Start Fuels Optimism for 2024 Success

    DEAG kicks off 2024 on a high note, reporting robust growth and a promising outlook. Q1 revenue surged to EUR 52 million, up 7%, while ticket sales soared by 28%. Key acquisitions bolster their M&A strategy.

    • DEAG reports a successful start to 2024 with expected continued growth for the full year.
    • Revenue for Q1 2024 was around EUR 52 million, a 7% increase from the previous year.
    • EBITDA for Q1 2024 was around EUR 2.9 million, slightly lower than the previous year's EUR 3.1 million.
    • Ticket sales via DEAG's own platforms increased by around 28% year-on-year in Q1 2024.
    • DEAG continued its M&A strategy, acquiring "How To Academy" and "ShowPlanr" in the UK.
    • DEAG successfully organized numerous events, including concerts and festivals, with a significant increase in ticket sales.

    The price of 8 DEAG Deut 26-S at the time of the news was 105,00EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.


    Lesen Sie auch

    8 DEAG Deut 26-S

    0,00 %
    +1,84 %
    +1,84 %
    +1,27 %
    +3,23 %
    +3,23 %
    +3,23 %
    +3,23 %
    +3,53 %
    ISIN:NO0012487596WKN:A351VB






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DEAG Deut 26-S Soars: Strong Start Fuels Optimism for 2024 Success DEAG kicks off 2024 on a high note, reporting robust growth and a promising outlook. Q1 revenue surged to EUR 52 million, up 7%, while ticket sales soared by 28%. Key acquisitions bolster their M&A strategy.